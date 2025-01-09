Yankees need to stay far away from injury prone free agent infielder

Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

The Yankees have reportedly checked in on Jorge Polanco, a free-agent infielder who spent last season with the Seattle Mariners. Polanco, known for his offensive power but also a long list of injuries, might represent a low-risk signing with some upside. However, relying on a player coming off patellar tendon surgery to shore up the infield could be a risky gamble for a team with championship aspirations.

Polanco’s Injury History and Production

Polanco’s career has been riddled with injuries, and his 2024 season was limited significantly, playing 118 games — he underwent surgery after the regular season ended.

Despite his struggles to stay healthy, Polanco has demonstrated his ability to contribute at the plate when available. Last season, he slashed .213/.296/.355, adding 16 home runs and 45 RBIs. While those numbers are underwhelming, they represent a notable power element for a middle infielder.

Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

Looking back to 2023, Polanco hit .255/.335/.454 over 80 games, managing 14 homers and 48 RBIs. His isolated power (.199) and 124 wRC+ in 2023 remind us of the player he can be when fully healthy. Polanco even managed a 33-homer campaign in 2021, showing that he’s capable of slugging at a level few middle infielders can match. The Yankees, however, must ask themselves if that upside outweighs the risks associated with his injury history.

A Knee Injury Complicates the Fit

Patellar tendon surgery is no small obstacle for an athlete, especially one who relies on agility and explosiveness to man an infield position. Polanco’s defensive metrics last season reflected his limitations: over 925.1 innings at second base, he committed seven errors, posted a .981 fielding percentage, and logged -1 defensive runs saved along with -10 outs above average.

For a Yankees team in desperate need of infield stability, rolling the dice on a player recovering from significant knee surgery feels like a reach. While Polanco could serve as a depth option, it’s clear that his signing wouldn’t move the needle much for a team seeking a more impactful addition.

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Need for a Bigger Bat

While Polanco offers power potential, his inconsistency and injury concerns leave the Yankees in need of a more reliable solution. A big bat is critical for solidifying the lineup, and the trade market appears to be the most viable avenue for adding an impact player. Whether it’s pursuing a controllable infielder like Brendan Donovan (unlikely to be traded) or exploring blockbuster options, the Yankees cannot afford to depend solely on a player like Polanco to address their needs.

The Yankees’ front office must balance Polanco’s potential with the reality of his limitations. He could be a low-cost addition that brings some power to the infield, but he won’t solve the team’s problems on his own. For a team with its sights set on a deep postseason run, more aggressive moves will be necessary to ensure they’re positioned for success.

Yankees have checked in on multiple options via the trade and free agent market. Notably, Luis Arraez of the San Diego Padres has been a hot topic as of late, and they’ve also connected with Brendan Rodgers, a Colorado Rockies free-agent infielder. Arraez moves the needle offensively but is one of the worst defenders at second base in the sport.