Yankees mutually interested in reunion with veteran free agent reliever

According to Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News, the Yankees are interested in bringing back Tim Hill, who is also interested in returning to the Bronx. After being designated for assignment by the White Sox last summer the left-hander signed with the Yankees and posted a 2.05 ERA across 44 innings, generating a ton of groundballs and seeing his success carry into the postseason. In 10 playoff appearances, he allowed just one run with a 3.17 FIP, and entering his age-35 season he could be a cheap addition to a bullpen that has a lot of question marks as it stands right now.

When the Yankees added Tim Hill to their roster mid-summer, he wasn’t expected to become one of the team’s most reliable relievers. Since making his debut in the Bronx back on June 20th, the left-hander had a 2.05 ERA and +1.22 Win Probability Added, as the Yankees had him lean more on his sinker than the White Sox did.

The movement his sinker has is elite, but it’s even better from his extremely low and unique armslot. The Yankees likely wouldn’t have to break the bank for his services, and he would provide stability to a bullpen without many left-handed weapons to speak of. Entering his age-35 season, concerns about a velocity-based regression are minimal given how slow he already throws.

It makes sense that the Yankees, who have had interest in Hill for years and got successful innings from him, would be interested in retaining him for at least the 2025 season. The organization have become a haven for struggling relievers to turn their careers around, and Hill is another example of that trend.