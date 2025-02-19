Yankees miss out on last remaining solid free agent infielder

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Yankees have watched several solid infield options come off the board this offseason, and the latest name to join that list is Brendan Rodgers. The 28-year-old infielder signed an MiLB deal with the Houston Astros on Wednesday, adding another layer of frustration for a Yankees team that still has a glaring need in their infield.

Rodgers Would Have Been a Low-Risk, High-Reward Addition

Rodgers wasn’t a game-changing move, but he would have provided much-needed depth and versatility. Last season, he played 135 games for the Colorado Rockies, hitting .267/.314/.407 with 13 home runs and 54 RBIs. While his power numbers aren’t eye-popping, his ability to make contact would have been useful in a Yankees lineup that could use more balance.

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Defensively, Rodgers has experience at both shortstop and second base. He played 1,093 innings at second base last year with a .985 fielding percentage, but advanced metrics weren’t kind to him, as he finished with -4 defensive runs saved and -3 outs above average. While not an elite defender, he would have been a viable insurance policy for Jazz Chisholm and a potential upgrade over some of the Yankees’ internal options.

The Yankees Are Playing the Waiting Game

Brian Cashman’s approach to the infield market has been one of patience, but at a certain point, waiting for the “perfect” move may leave the team without a suitable addition. Rodgers wouldn’t have solved all of the Yankees’ problems, but he would have been a solid depth piece with offensive upside.

Instead, he joins an Astros team that just got stronger while the Yankees continue to look for answers at third base. The market is getting thinner, and unless Cashman has a bigger move up his sleeve, the options are running out.