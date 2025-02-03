Yankees might have a secret weapon in the outfield returning from injury

Everson Pereira could be the Yankees‘ not-so-secret weapon heading into the 2025 season, but he’s a bit like that high-end gadget you bought but never quite figured out how to use properly. Coming off Tommy John surgery, Pereira has been quietly making strides in his rehab and is expected to be ready to contribute this year.

Manager Aaron Boone, for one, is optimistic about what Pereira can bring to the table. “Pereira, who I’m really excited about, is back this year,” Boone said. “He had Tommy John surgery last year. I think he can play into the mix for us.”

And there’s reason for excitement. During his time in Triple-A, Pereira slashed .265/.346/.512, smacking 10 homers and racking up 27 RBIs in just 40 games. His 120 wRC+ was a solid indicator of his offensive prowess, showing that when he connects, the ball travels. However, Pereira’s power comes with a side order of poor plate discipline. High strikeout rates and a tendency to chase pitches out of the zone might make his transition to the majors a bit rocky.

Can He Handle Major League Pitching?

Triple-A numbers can sometimes be as deceptive as a fast-food menu—everything looks good until you take a bite. While Pereira thrived in the minors, the big leagues are a different beast. The question remains: Can he refine his approach and maintain that power against MLB-caliber pitching? If he can cut down on his strikeouts and improve his pitch recognition, the Yankees could be looking at a player who not only fills a role but becomes an integral part of their depth.

Defensive Versatility as a Safety Net

Even if his bat takes some time to adjust, Pereira’s glove can still keep him in the conversation. Defensively, he’s more than capable, providing the Yankees with flexibility in the outfield. As Boone adjusts his outfield puzzle—slotting in Cody Bellinger in center and Jasson Dominguez in left—Pereira could find himself as a valuable defensive replacement.

Pereira is not without his flaws, but the upside he brings to the Yankees is hard to ignore. If his bat can catch up to his glove, the Yankees might just have another homegrown talent ready to make an impact.

