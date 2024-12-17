Yankees may revisit pursuit of elite free-agent first baseman

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Yankees could circle back to Christian Walker as a potential solution at first base, despite initial hesitations due to the draft pick compensation involved. Walker, who received a qualifying offer from the Arizona Diamondbacks, would require the Yankees to forfeit draft picks should they sign him.

This complicates matters for the team, as they may be hesitant to give up valuable future assets, particularly considering their already significant financial commitments. However, Walker’s profile as a slugging first baseman with elite defense makes him an intriguing option.

Walker has consistently been one of the top offensive first basemen in the league. Over the past season, he slashed .251/.335/.468, hitting 26 home runs and driving in 84 RBIs. His 119 wRC+ indicates that he’s well above average offensively, and he can be relied upon to contribute in the middle of the Yankees’ lineup.

Defensively, Walker has long been regarded as one of the best in his position, with a .998 fielding percentage, seven defensive runs saved, and 13 outs above average in 2024. This defensive prowess would be an important asset to the Yankees, given their focus on improving fielding across the roster.

Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The Draft Pick Dilemma

The issue with signing Walker comes down to the draft pick compensation. Since the Diamondbacks extended a qualifying offer to Walker, the Yankees would need to sacrifice draft picks if they pursued him in free agency. This creates a significant roadblock, as the team has already committed substantial resources elsewhere, and giving up draft capital could be seen as a setback to their long-term development.

The Yankees are already in the process of rebuilding parts of their system, so losing draft picks for a player at a non-premium position could push them toward exploring other options.

Despite the draft pick cost, Walker’s ability to contribute immediately on both sides of the ball may be enough to convince the Yankees to revisit him. With the team in win-now mode, adding a consistent power bat and elite defender at first base could outweigh the draft pick sacrifice. A deal in the three-year, $63 million deal could make sense, but the market is quiet, and the Bombers might be able to wait things out.

Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Carlos Santana as a Cost-Efficient Alternative

If the Yankees ultimately decide that the draft pick cost is too high for Walker, Carlos Santana may be a more attractive and cost-efficient alternative. Santana is coming off a Gold Glove-winning season and has consistently provided solid offensive production at first base throughout his career. As a switch-hitter, he offers flexibility in the lineup, providing the Yankees with a balanced bat capable of handling both right-handed and left-handed pitchers.

Santana hit .238/.328/.420, including 23 homers and 71 RBIs last season. He recorded a 114 wRC+ and 3.0 WAR, which would be excellent at just $6 million. Paying $2 million per WAR is simply incredible value.

Santana’s contract demands are expected to be much lower than Walker’s (in the one-year, $6 million range), especially since he would likely be signed to a shorter deal. With reports indicating that he may be available on a one-year contract, Santana could provide immediate production without the long-term financial commitment that Walker would require. His defense at first base would be an immediate upgrade over the Yankees’ current options, and his leadership in the clubhouse would be a welcome addition.

Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

Given Santana’s ability to play elite defense and offer offensive stability, he would provide the Yankees with a one-year solution at first base. This would allow the team to potentially pivot to longer-term solutions at other positions or allocate their financial resources elsewhere without sacrificing much in the short term.

Weighing the Options

Ultimately, the Yankees will need to decide between the potential long-term upside of Walker, the immediate value of Santana, and the cost of both options. Walker’s combination of power and defense makes him a tempting option, but the draft pick cost could make the Yankees hesitant.

Santana, on the other hand, offers a short-term solution that comes at a lower financial and draft cost. Both players bring different advantages to the table, and the Yankees will have to balance their immediate needs with their long-term strategy as they navigate their first base situation.