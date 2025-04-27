Yankees may have another Rookie of the Year contender on their hands

Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees went into 2025 knowing Ben Rice would have to step into a bigger role.

What they didn’t realize is just how quickly the 26-year-old lefty slugger would make his presence felt.

Ben Rice’s hot start turning heads

Across his first 23 games this season, Rice is hitting .282/.391/.590, showcasing one of the most dangerous bats in the lineup.

He’s already tallied six home runs and 11 RBIs with a 22.8% strikeout rate, a 13% walk rate, and a ridiculous 184 wRC+.

To put that in perspective, Rice is on pace for 42 home runs over a 162-game season.

Even cracking 30 would make the Yankees absolutely thrilled with his development.

Rice isn’t just getting lucky either — his underlying metrics are elite.

He ranks in the 97th percentile or better in average exit velocity, barrel percentage, and hard-hit rate.

He’s creating hard contact on an insane 61.4% of balls he puts in play.

Not to mention, his plate discipline is off the charts, ranking in the 94th percentile for chase rate.

Yankees’ lineup weapon at the top

Manager Aaron Boone has recognized how dangerous Rice can be.

He’s slotted Rice into the leadoff spot at times, taking advantage of his 40% on-base percentage and .981 OPS.

It’s not often you get a leadoff hitter who can also launch baseballs into orbit.

Having Rice leading off is like starting a race with a Ferrari — instant pressure on opposing pitchers.

He’s been a consistent source of damage whether starting rallies or finishing them with one swing.

How Rice fits long-term with Yankees’ roster

While Rice has been primarily featured at designated hitter to start 2025, he has versatility in his back pocket.

He’s capable of playing both first base and catcher, although the Yankees are in no rush to move him around.

Veteran Paul Goldschmidt is manning first base for now.

But with Goldschmidt on a one-year deal, Rice seems primed to slide into that role full-time by 2026.

It’s the kind of seamless succession plan that rarely happens but can set up a team for long-term success.

The Yankees might have stumbled into their future at first base without even needing to spend another dollar in free agency.

Ben Rice isn’t just flashing potential — he’s living up to it every single night.

