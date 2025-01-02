Yankees may have a future star ace hiding in plain sight

The Yankees enter the 2025 season with two ace-caliber pitchers leading their rotation: Gerrit Cole and Max Fried. The recent acquisition of Fried on an eight-year, $218 million deal gives the Yankees one of the best run-prevention arms in the game, pairing him with Cole to create a devastating one-two punch.

Fried, who excels at limiting runs and managing high-leverage situations, provides the Yankees with another star left-handed option alongside Carlos Rodon.

While Rodon was initially expected to be the team’s number-two starter behind Cole, the addition of Fried underscores the Yankees’ commitment to building a rotation capable of thriving in both the regular season and playoffs. Cole and Fried currently rank first and second in run prevention metrics, making them an ideal duo for any postseason scenario.

Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Luis Gil’s Breakout Potential

The Yankees may already have another future ace in their rotation in Luis Gil. The 26-year-old reigning AL Rookie of the Year showcased his potential in 2024 with a mix of electric stuff and competitive grit. Despite rumors at the Winter Meetings suggesting the Yankees were open to trading Gil in a package for Houston Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker, the team ultimately retained their budding star, a decision that could pay off in the long term.

Gil’s rookie campaign featured 151.2 innings pitched, a 3.50 ERA, and 10.15 strikeouts per nine innings. He also posted a 78.8% left-on-base rate and a 35.6% ground ball rate, solidifying his reputation as a high-upside arm. Before the All-Star break, Gil posted a stellar 3.17 ERA, but fatigue and minor injuries impacted his efficiency in the latter part of the season. Still, for a pitcher who surpassed 150 innings for the first time in his career, his performance was nothing short of remarkable.

Elite Fastball, Room for Growth

Gil’s fastball is one of the most dominant pitches in baseball, earning near-elite metrics in Stuff+. Opposing hitters managed just a .205 batting average against it, while his slider and change-up were equally effective, limiting hitters to averages of .171 and .179, respectively. However, Gil’s primary hurdle is command. His walk rate of 4.57 per nine innings in 2024 highlights the need for improvement in locating his pitches.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

When Gil commands his fastball, it’s almost unhittable. The pitch features 17.2 inches of vertical break, creating arm-side movement that rises late in the zone and leaves hitters guessing. His slider, with 29 inches of vertical drop, complements his fastball perfectly, creating a devastating one-two punch. If Gil can harness his command and further refine his secondary pitches, he has the tools to develop into a legitimate ace.

Depth and Upside in the Yankees’ Rotation

Gil’s development, combined with the presence of Cole, Fried, and Rodon, gives the Yankees an embarrassment of riches in their starting rotation. Clarke Schmidt, another controllable arm with significant upside, adds even more depth to a staff already brimming with talent.

Rodon, in particular, could be poised for a major bounce-back season. After battling injuries in 2023, he showed progress in 2024, trending toward rediscovering his dominant form. With a fully healthy season, Rodon has the potential to return to ace-like status, giving the Yankees yet another formidable weapon in their rotation.

Reloading After Soto’s Departure

While the loss of Juan Soto in free agency was a blow to the Yankees’ offense, their efforts to bolster the rotation demonstrate a clear strategy to build a championship-caliber team. By adding Fried and nurturing Gil’s development, the Yankees are positioning themselves to neutralize opposing lineups while giving their offense every opportunity to succeed. With a trio of potential aces and strong depth behind them, the Yankees have crafted one of the most complete rotations in baseball, setting the stage for a deep postseason run.