Yankees relief pitcher dealing with vague back injury

The Yankees are easing bullpen arm Mark Leiter Jr. into action this spring after he felt something in his back last week. He was initially scheduled to pitch Thursday against the Detroit Tigers but was held out as a precaution, according to Greg Joyce of the New York Post.

Leiter will instead throw a live bullpen session on Sunday as he works to shake off the minor issue. At 34 years old, the Yankees don’t want to take any unnecessary risks, especially given how important he is expected to be in their bullpen this season.

Up-and-Down 2024 Season

Leiter’s 2024 campaign was a mixed bag, splitting time between the Cubs and Yankees after being acquired at the trade deadline. He finished the season with a 4.50 ERA across both teams, but his performance with the Yankees specifically left room for improvement.

Over 21.2 innings in pinstripes, Leiter posted a 4.98 ERA, struggling with consistency at times. However, his 13.71 strikeouts per nine innings showcased his ability to generate swings and misses. The problem? His ground ball rate saw a significant decline, leading to more hard contact and home run issues.

Stepping Up in the Playoffs

Despite some regular-season struggles, Leiter stepped up when it mattered most in the postseason. Over 5.1 innings, he allowed just one run, finishing with an impressive 1.69 ERA. His swing-and-miss stuff played well in high-leverage moments, and that’s exactly why the Yankees see him as a key piece in their bullpen.

If he can replicate that level of effectiveness in 2025, the Yankees will have another reliable late-inning option to help bridge the gap to closer Devin Williams.

Monitoring the Injury Situation

For now, the Yankees are monitoring Leiter’s back issue closely. A minor tweak in March isn’t alarming, but with the number of injuries already stacking up across the roster, they don’t want to push him too quickly.

Sunday’s bullpen session will be a big step in determining how ready he is for game action. If all goes well, he should be back on the mound in a spring training contest within the next few days.