Yankees battling it out with 4 competitors to sign 7x All-Star first baseman

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees are reportedly in a competitive race to sign free-agent first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, with four other teams in the mix. According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Seattle Mariners, San Francisco Giants, Washington Nationals, and New York Mets are all engaged in talks with the former MVP.

There’s been substantial smoke around Goldschmidt over the last 24 hours, and with Christian Walker off the board, the Bombers view him as a viable pivot.

Yankees’ Interest in Goldschmidt

The Yankees are looking to fill their vacancy at first base, and Goldschmidt offers an intriguing short-term solution. After declining Anthony Rizzo’s club option, the Yankees need a consistent veteran presence to anchor the infield. Goldschmidt’s offensive profile, combined with his solid defense, makes him a desirable target.

In 2024, Goldschmidt played 150 games, slashing .245/.302/.414 with 22 home runs and 65 RBIs. Though his production has dipped from his MVP-level performance in 2022, he remains a reliable bat and brings leadership to the clubhouse.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Competition Heats Up

The Yankees aren’t alone in their pursuit. The Seattle Mariners are seeking additional offensive firepower to complement their young core, and Goldschmidt’s consistent production could stabilize their lineup. Meanwhile, the San Francisco Giants, known for making targeted veteran acquisitions, view Goldschmidt as a key piece to boost their infield and lineup depth.

In this instance, they may be willing to trade LaMonte Wade Jr., who could be a great fit for the Yankees.

The Washington Nationals are in a rebuilding phase but appear eager to add a veteran presence to mentor their young roster. The New York Mets, fresh off significant investments in their roster, could view Goldschmidt as an affordable alternative to Pete Alonso, who is expected to command a lengthy, high-cost contract.

Balancing Short-Term and Long-Term Needs

Goldschmidt offers the Yankees an opportunity to add value without sacrificing their long-term flexibility. He is expected to sign a short-term deal, which aligns with the Yankees’ strategy of avoiding large commitments while maintaining a competitive roster. Unlike other free agents tied to qualifying offers, Goldschmidt wouldn’t cost the Yankees any draft picks, making him an even more attractive option.

The Yankees might be willing to give him a one-year, $15 million deal that includes some incentives.