Yankees make decision on Jazz Chisholm’s 2025 position

The Yankees are making a long-term commitment to Jazz Chisholm at second base, a move that should significantly improve their defensive structure. Manager Aaron Boone confirmed on WFAN this week that Chisholm is penciled in at the position, allowing the Bombers to take full advantage of his range and athleticism.

Last season, Chisholm was forced to play third base due to Gleyber Torres’ presence at second. While he handled the transition reasonably well, it was clear he was being miscast.

Now, the Yankees are set to play him in his natural position, where he has logged 1,330.1 career innings with a .971 fielding percentage, seven defensive runs saved, and eight outs above average. That’s a drastic improvement over Torres, who struggled defensively in 2024 and often turned routine plays into adventures.

A Key Piece in the Yankees’ Run Prevention Strategy

Chisholm’s move to second is more than just a defensive upgrade—it’s a crucial piece of the Yankees’ broader strategy. The team focused heavily on run prevention this offseason, headlined by their acquisition of ace left-hander Max Fried. Pairing him with Gerrit Cole gives the Yankees two of the best run-prevention arms in the league, and now they’re making sure the infield defense behind them is as airtight as possible.

This move also raises questions about a potential trade for Luis Arraez. While Arraez is an elite contact hitter, his defensive struggles make him an awkward fit for a team emphasizing infield stability. If the Yankees are serious about upgrading the infield, they’ll likely need a two-way player rather than someone who adds to their defensive concerns.

The Third Base Dilemma

With Chisholm locked into second, the Yankees still have a glaring hole at third. Boone mentioned DJ LeMahieu, Oswaldo Cabrera, and Oswald Peraza as internal options, but none inspire much confidence.

LeMahieu is 36 and coming off two injury-riddled seasons with declining production. Cabrera is best suited for a super-utility role rather than an everyday starting gig. Peraza, meanwhile, is more comfortable at shortstop or second base, making third an unnatural fit.

Ideally, the Yankees will find an external solution to solidify the hot corner, but for now, they’re banking on Chisholm making a real impact at second. If he lives up to expectations, this shift could be a game-changer for the team’s infield defense and overall stability.