Yankees make another 2 roster cuts rounding out the bullpen

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Yankees are almost through with spring cleaning, continuing their roster cuts on Sunday following a 3–3 tie with the Tampa Bay Rays at George Steinbrenner Field. The final stretch of spring training is all about narrowing down choices, and a few more players were informed they’ll be starting the season in the minors.

Wilking Rodriguez Sent to Minor League Camp

Right-handed reliever Wilking Rodriguez, 35, was reassigned to minor league camp after posting a 3.00 ERA over six innings this spring. Rodriguez has pitched just two big league innings in his career, but he’s been grinding for years, trying to break through again.

The Yankees liked his arm enough to keep him around as a depth piece. With bullpen spots already scarce, this was less about performance and more about flexibility. Rodriguez will likely be stashed at Triple-A, where he can be called on if the team needs an extra right-handed option later in the year.

Braden Shewmake Struggles at the Plate

Infielder Braden Shewmake also got the call after Sunday’s game. The 27-year-old lefty appeared in just five games, going hitless over 11 plate appearances with one walk. It’s a small sample, but it was clear early on that he wasn’t in the running for a roster spot.

The Yankees have solid depth in the infield already, and Shewmake didn’t make a compelling case to unseat anyone. His future with the team is uncertain, but he’ll begin the season at Scranton hoping for another shot.

Bullpen Picture Becoming Clear

The bullpen is beginning to take shape, and a few arms are emerging from the pack. Right-hander Yoendrys Gómez appears to have locked up a spot after an outstanding spring. The 25-year-old threw 11.1 scoreless innings, showing poise and consistency, which could earn him some meaningful innings early on.

Joining him is Yerry De Los Santos, another righty who impressed over 8.2 innings with a 2.08 ERA and solid velocity. He’ll likely fill a middle-inning role to help bridge the gap to the high-leverage arms.

Left-hander Brent Headrick rounds out the group. He finished with a 5.91 ERA this spring across 10.2 innings, but the Yankees see potential in him as a lefty specialist. He was sharp in the Twins’ minor league system last year, posting a 1.86 ERA. With 28.2 innings of major league experience under his belt, he could be valuable in specific matchups.

With just a few days left before Opening Day, the roster is coming into focus. There are still a few tough decisions left, but Sunday’s moves added more clarity to the picture.