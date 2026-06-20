The NY Yankees did not need to say much more about Austin Wells after Saturday’s roster move. Optioning J.C. Escarra to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre made the plan pretty obvious.

Wells is expected back in the lineup Sunday, and the Yankees are preparing for him to share catching duties with Ali Sanchez. J.C. Escarra gave them a short-term bridge while Wells worked back, but the organization is now resetting the room around the original starter.

The clean transaction read is easy. The baseball read is a little messier, because Wells returns with plenty to prove even if the Yankees clearly want him back in the middle of the catching picture.

The Yankees are resetting the catcher room

Escarra’s option is not a surprise if Wells is healthy enough to catch again. The Yankees were not going to carry three catchers for long, and Sanchez gives Boone a defensive-minded partner who can handle part of the load while Wells gets his legs back.

The more interesting detail is the split. Wells is not walking back into a full-time claim without some guardrails, at least not immediately. That makes sense after the IL stint and the offensive issues that made the position feel so thin in the first place.

Wells still has to make the Yankees comfortable

Wells’ rehab work helped. He caught a full game for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and homered twice, which is about as loud as a return signal can get. Still, the Yankees need the major-league version to carry over, not the rehab highlight reel.

If Wells starts hitting, this move looks simple: Escarra goes back to Triple-A, Sanchez handles backup work, and Boone gets a more normal catching setup. If the bat disappears again, the Yankees may have cleaned up the roster math without solving the real catcher question.