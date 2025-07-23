Yankees’ Luis Gil takes big step forward toward MLB return

The New York Yankees desperately need a shot in the arm, and Luis Gil may be the jolt they’ve been waiting for.

While most contenders are scrambling to add top-tier arms, the Yankees might already have their next difference-maker in-house. Gil’s comeback is quietly reshaping their deadline strategy — and just in time.

Gil Nears Final Steps of Rehab Assignment

After a promising 2024, Gil’s momentum came to a halt with a high-grade lat strain suffered in spring training.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

But now, after two successful rehab outings with Double-A Somerset, he’s graduating to the next level. On Wednesday, Gil will toe the rubber for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in what could be his final rehab appearance.

Today, the Yankees transferred the rehab assignment of RHP Luis Gil from Double-A Somerset to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 23, 2025

The Yankees confirmed the assignment shift on X, giving fans a clear sign that his return is just around the corner.

Reigning Rookie of the Year Looks Ready

According to Yankees insider Bryan Hoch, Gil is expected to throw around 65 pitches in his Triple-A start.

Luis Gil is scheduled to throw about 65 pitches tonight for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. It could be his final rehab start, though the Yankees have said he may do one more. — Bryan Hoch ?? (@BryanHoch) July 23, 2025

If his arm holds up and he meets that pitch count, he could be back in the Bronx rotation early next week. Otherwise, one final tune-up could push his return into next weekend.

Either way, the 27-year-old is knocking on the door, and that’s welcome news for a Yankees staff that needs reinforcements but not necessarily a full overhaul.

Why the Yankees Don’t Need an Ace-Level Trade

Thanks to Carlos Rodón and Max Fried pitching like frontline starters, the Yankees already have a strong foundation.

Gil’s return would give them a third reliable arm, potentially forming one of the most balanced trios in the American League.

He doesn’t have to be an ace — he just needs to be the same steady, dominant presence he was last season.

Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images

Gil’s Breakout Season Was No Fluke

Before the injury, Luis Gil went 15-7 in 2024 with a 3.50 ERA and 171 strikeouts over 151.2 innings.

Those aren’t just solid numbers — they’re the kind of stats that anchor playoff rotations. His ability to miss bats and limit damage puts him a tier above most fourth starters.

The Yankees are essentially acquiring a top-end starter without giving up a single prospect or dipping into their farm.

How Gil’s Return Alters the Trade Deadline Equation

With Gil on the cusp of returning, the Yankees front office can pivot to smaller, smarter moves at the deadline at least from a rotation standpoint.

They still need a starting third baseman and at least two relievers, but instead of chasing a high-priced ace, they can target mid-rotation depth.

It’s like discovering a hundred-dollar bill in your jacket right before payday — suddenly, you’re not desperate to go to the ATM.

The Emotional Spark Gil Brings

Gil also brings an edge the Yankees have been missing. His presence on the mound is electric, and his swagger is contagious.

He pitches with confidence, and the team feeds off it. In a clubhouse that’s looked a bit flat lately, that matters more than fans might realize.

There’s an energy to Gil — a rhythm — that can ripple through the rest of the roster if he returns strong.

An Internal Addition with External Impact

Adding Luis Gil back into the mix won’t just help the Yankees on the stat sheet; it changes the emotional makeup of this roster.

He’s not a trade acquisition, but he’ll have the same impact. That’s the beauty of timing — and of developing arms the right way.

And if he’s anything close to the 2024 version, Gil could be the stabilizing force that turns a shaky second half into a confident playoff push.

