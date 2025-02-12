Yankees lose World Series-caliber free agent infielder to rival Red Sox

Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The Yankees have been patient this offseason when it comes to adding another impact bat, but on Wednesday night, they watched their biggest rival land one of the best infielders on the market.

Alex Bregman agreed to a three-year, $120 million contract with the Boston Red Sox, a deal that includes two opt-outs and an average annual value of $30 million. The Yankees still have an open spot at third base, and while they remain in a strong position overall, the Red Sox just made themselves a much tougher opponent in 2025.

A Short-Term Gamble Pays Off for Boston

The Red Sox have had an aggressive offseason, and landing Bregman is their biggest move yet. With just a three-year commitment, Boston avoids the long-term risk that often comes with big free-agent contracts while securing a proven impact bat for the near future.

The opt-outs give Bregman flexibility, but if he plays at an elite level, this deal could turn out to be a steal for Boston. The Yankees, meanwhile, still have a glaring question mark at third base, and while they have some internal options, none compare to what Bregman brings to the table.

Boston Won’t Be a Pushover

This isn’t the same Red Sox team that the Yankees dominated in 2024. In addition to Bregman, they also added left-hander Garrett Crochet, giving them a dynamic arm to help stabilize their rotation.

While the Yankees still have the stronger roster on paper, Boston has taken real steps toward being a more competitive team. The AL East remains one of the toughest divisions in baseball, and with these moves, the Red Sox are making it clear they aren’t content with another mediocre season.

Yankees Still Need an Infield Bat

While the Yankees have prioritized pitching upgrades this offseason, they still have a hole to fill in the infield. They have options at third base, but none provide the same level of impact as Bregman.

The Yankees could look to the trade market for an upgrade at some point, especially if they’re serious about putting together the best possible roster to chase a World Series title. Waiting until the trade deadline is always an option, but after watching Bregman go to Boston, the Yankees have to be aware that they may need to respond at some point.