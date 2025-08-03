Yankees lose core relief pitcher to right mid-back tightness

The New York Yankees entered Sunday morning juggling their pitching staff, trying to balance reinforcements with another frustrating injury setback.

Right-hander Luis Gil officially returned to start the series finale against the Miami Marlins, giving the rotation a much-needed boost.

However, the optimism was tempered by the news that core reliever Jonathan Loaisiga was placed on the 15-day injured list.

The 30-year-old veteran is dealing with right mid-back tightness, an issue that continues his frustrating cycle of injury interruptions.

Loaisiga owns a 4.25 ERA across 29.2 innings this season, showing flashes of dominance but plagued by inconsistency and misfires.

He’s been particularly vulnerable to the long ball, allowing 2.12 home runs per nine despite a healthy 50.5% ground ball rate.

His 86% left-on-base rate indicates he’s escaping jams, but it masks the damage caused by poorly located pitches in big moments.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Velocity dip raises concern for Loaisiga

The most noticeable change in Loaisiga’s 2025 campaign has been the decline in his velocity, which once defined his repertoire.

Without that extra life on his fastball, hitters have been able to square him up more consistently than in prior seasons.

Even with a strong swing-and-miss profile, his margin for error has disappeared, making every misplaced pitch a potential disaster.

The Yankees believe his underlying metrics suggest a bounce-back is possible if he can get healthy and regain his rhythm.

Loaisiga has weathered multiple injuries throughout his career, and the team remains hopeful he can still contribute down the stretch.

This current setback, though, will likely cost him several weeks and force manager Aaron Boone to shuffle late-game assignments.

New bullpen additions provide critical depth

Fortunately for the Yankees, their aggressive trade deadline approach is already paying dividends as the bullpen faces another challenge.

General manager Brian Cashman recently acquired David Bednar, Jake Bird, and Camilo Doval to stabilize a group that struggled early.

Those three arms give New York multiple high-leverage options, ensuring the team can weather Loaisiga’s absence without panic.

Bednar brings closing experience and elite strikeout ability, while Doval’s high-velocity arsenal immediately elevates the late-inning mix.

Bird, though less proven, offers ground ball efficiency and swing-and-miss upside that could translate into a sneaky breakout role.

Together, they form a safety net the Yankees desperately lacked earlier this season when injuries derailed their relief corps.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Yankees need health and stability for postseason push

While bullpen depth has improved, the Yankees know injuries can derail even the most talented roster if trends continue.

They sit in a fiercely competitive American League playoff race, and every game without a full-strength bullpen magnifies the pressure.

Luis Gil’s return provides a lift to the rotation, but the team can’t afford to lose more late-inning reliability.

If Loaisiga returns in form and the new acquisitions settle into roles, the Yankees could finally stabilize a volatile staff.

For now, surviving the next few weeks without another setback will determine if New York can stay firmly in the playoff chase.