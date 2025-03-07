Yankees lose another bullpen arm to oblique injury

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

The Yankees’ bullpen depth just took another hit with left-handed reliever Tyler Matzek suffering an oblique injury, putting his availability for Opening Day in serious doubt. The 34-year-old was looking to make a comeback after battling through injuries the past few seasons, but this latest setback will likely push his return timeline back even further.

A Rocky Path Back to the Majors

Matzek only tossed 10 innings for the Atlanta Braves last season, struggling to a 9.90 ERA. Despite the rough numbers, he entered Yankees camp fully healthy, hoping to rediscover the form that once made him a high-leverage reliever. Unfortunately, this oblique issue could keep him sidelined for weeks, meaning he’ll likely have to prove himself in the minors before earning a call-up.

His decline over the past few years has been steep. After posting a solid 3.50 ERA in 2022, he didn’t pitch at all in 2023. His best season came in 2021 when he was a crucial piece of the Braves’ bullpen, sporting a 2.57 ERA while averaging 96 mph on his fastball. That velocity has dipped significantly, making it even more difficult for him to recapture his past success.

Did Matzek Even Have a Shot at the Roster?

Given his struggles in recent seasons, it was never a sure thing that Matzek would break camp with the big league club. The Yankees were hoping he could provide veteran depth, but with this latest injury, he’ll now have to fight for a roster spot later in the year.

Fortunately, the Yankees still have one of the best bullpens in baseball, so this injury won’t shake up their plans too much. However, with injuries always a factor over the course of a season, losing another potential arm this early isn’t ideal. For now, Matzek will focus on getting healthy, but his road back to the majors just got a little tougher.