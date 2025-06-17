Yankees linked to trade for Diamondbacks power-hitting infielder

If the New York Yankees start sniffing around power bats in July, it usually means one thing: an offensive spark is needed.

Despite an already loaded lineup, the front office may be eyeing another right-handed slugger to balance out their infield.

And if the rumors are right, Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suárez could be near the top of their list.

Suárez fits the Yankees’ power-first identity

The 33-year-old slugger is currently slashing .233/.307/.527 with an .834 OPS — and he’s already launched 21 home runs.

His bat brings thunder, ranking in the 92nd percentile for barrel rate and 87th in hard-hit rate, per Baseball Savant.

Suárez isn’t a contact specialist, but he brings the kind of instant offense that fits perfectly in Yankee Stadium’s dimensions.

Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Defensive concerns won’t scare the Yankees off

Yes, his glove leaves something to be desired — Suárez carries -3 Outs Above Average at third base this season.

But defense isn’t what the Yankees would be trading for, and frankly, they’ve made similar compromises before with power bats.

He would likely slot into a corner infield role or serve as a designated hitter depending on lineup needs and injury health.

Arizona could become a seller if losses mount

The Diamondbacks are just one game over .500 but sit seven games back in a brutal National League West race.

Trailing the Dodgers, Giants, and Padres, Arizona may find it more practical to flip veterans for prospect capital in July.

As Buster Olney of ESPN recently noted, “If Arizona decides to trade talent, [Mike] Hazen will dangle a highly marketable set of players.”

Olney continued, “Eugenio Suárez (Yankees would be in on him)… would become one of the best options at the deadline.”

A cost-controlled slugger on an expiring deal

Suárez is in the final year of his eight-year, $79 million extension, set to hit free agency after the 2025 season.

That makes him a rental — but a rental with power, postseason experience, and the ability to change games in one swing.

For the Yankees, it’s a low-commitment move that wouldn’t cost a top prospect but could shift the dynamic of their lineup.

Credit: Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Yankees face prospect balancing act after Soto deal

One challenge New York must consider: how much more young talent can they afford to give up after the Juan Soto trade?

They’ve been carefully restocking the system after parting with several top prospects to land Soto during the 2024 offseason.

But if general manager Brian Cashman sees a window to win this year, a player like Suárez might be too tempting to ignore.

The fit could come down to timing and price

Ultimately, this trade will depend on how the Diamondbacks perform over the next few weeks and what kind of return they want.

If the Yankees can get Suárez without gutting the farm again, he could be a perfect short-term solution with major upside.

