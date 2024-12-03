Yankees ‘like’ star Brewers free-agent infielder

Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

The Yankees may have their eyes on a versatile fallback plan if their quest for Juan Soto doesn’t pan out. According to Jack Curry of the YES Network, the Yankees “like” Brewers shortstop Willy Adames as a potential target this offseason. Adames could slot in at third base, a position of need, which would allow Jazz Chisholm to slide back to second base—arguably his most natural fit on the diamond.

The interest in Adames signals the Yankees are already preparing contingencies should Soto opt to take his bat and star power elsewhere. Adames, coming off a season with 32 home runs and 112 RBIs, brings legitimate pop to the lineup and a steady glove in the infield. While he’s played primarily at shortstop throughout his career, his defensive tools should translate well to the hot corner, where the Yankees could use an upgrade.

Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Adames Brings Power and Positional Flexibility

Adames is the kind of player the Yankees covet—a power-hitting infielder with the ability to adjust defensively. His .251/.331/.462 slash line in 2024, along with 21 stolen bases, shows he’s more than a one-dimensional slugger. Though his defensive metrics at shortstop dipped last season, shifting to third could alleviate some of those concerns and let him focus on his strengths.

For the Yankees, Adames would represent a solid pivot, giving the lineup a middle-of-the-order bat while stabilizing the infield defense. Slotting him at third would allow Chisholm, who showcased elite athleticism and defensive versatility after being acquired midseason, to return to second base—where his range and instincts shine the brightest.

A Pivot from Soto: A New Direction

Make no mistake, pursuing Adames would signal a major shift in the Yankees’ offseason priorities. Adding Adames wouldn’t replicate the sheer impact of Soto’s bat or his ability to change a game in a single swing, but it could spread resources across multiple areas of need. With Juan Soto projected to sign the most lucrative contract in MLB history, the Yankees would save significant payroll space by pivoting to Adames and potentially addressing other areas, like pitching or bullpen depth.

While Adames offers a different kind of value, his addition would still signify the Yankees are serious about staying competitive in the American League. He’s a proven performer in clutch moments and brings the kind of energy and work ethic that fits well in a clubhouse built for October baseball.

Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

What’s Next?

With Juan Soto’s free agency decision looming, the Yankees appear to be preparing for all scenarios. Adding Willy Adames would give the team a new dimension of flexibility and offensive firepower, but it would also leave fans wondering about the path not taken. While Soto remains the top priority, Adames would at least soften the blow if the Yankees lose out on their superstar target.

Whether it’s Soto, Adames, or another unforeseen addition, one thing is clear: the Yankees are leaving no stone unturned this offseason.