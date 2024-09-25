Yankees’ lefty starter suffers horrible injury blow with scheduled MRI

Credit: Rafael Suanes-USA TODAY Sports

Wednesday night’s game against the Baltimore Orioles was expected to be a crucial opportunity for New York Yankees lefty starter Nestor Cortes to solidify his place in the playoff rotation. Unfortunately, that plan hit a snag when Jack Curry of the YES Network reported on Wednesday morning that Cortes was scheduled for an MRI on his left elbow.

Cortes’ Strong September Performance Cut Short

Cortes has been a workhorse for the Yankees this season, pitching 174.1 innings with a 3.77 ERA. He has been particularly dominant in September, recording a 2.79 ERA and 20 strikeouts over 19.1 innings. His recent form was impressive—he had only given up one earned run over his last three starts combined, positioning himself as a key playoff contributor.

However, this elbow issue couldn’t have come at a worse time for the Yankees. Cortes needed one more quality start to cement his place in the postseason rotation. Now, with this injury, those plans are in jeopardy, and the Yankees may need to explore other options.

Playoff Impact on the Yankees: Cortes’ Potential Absence

An elbow injury likely marks the end of Cortes’ season, even if it’s a minor issue that only requires time to heal and rebuild. At best, he might return in a limited bullpen role if the Yankees make a deep playoff run, but this situation presents serious challenges for the team’s postseason aspirations and raises concerns about his long-term health.

Marcus Stroman’s Role Increases

In Cortes’ absence, the Yankees will likely turn to Marcus Stroman to fill the gap in the rotation. Stroman, 33, has pitched 151.1 innings this season with a 4.04 ERA. However, his velocity has significantly decreased, which led the Yankees to move him to the bullpen, diminishing his potential as a playoff contributor.

With Cortes’ injury, Stroman will now have to step up and shoulder more responsibility. This is exactly where pitching depth comes into play, and while Stroman may not have been a key figure in the rotation plans, the Bombers will now need to rely on him as the playoffs approach.

Uncertainty Ahead: Waiting for More Details

The severity of Cortes’ injury is still unknown, but it’s clear that the Yankees’ playoff rotation plans have taken a hit. As more information becomes available, the Yankees will need to adjust quickly to ensure they are ready for the postseason, even with this significant setback.