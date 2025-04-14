Yankees leave star outfielder out of lineup due to back injury

Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images

The Yankees are without star outfielder Cody Bellinger on Monday night, opting to keep him out of the lineup as he continues to manage a lingering back issue. While it wasn’t a major red flag, the team is clearly playing the long game, choosing to give him a breather during a grueling stretch of 13 straight games.

“He’s doing well. I just want to pick some spots here, especially getting through 13 (games) in a row here,” said manager Aaron Boone before the game.

A Cold Start After a Sizzling Spring

Bellinger has been off to a slow start in 2025, slashing just .196/.245/.304 through the first few weeks of the season. He’s logged one home run and eight RBIs, but hasn’t looked quite like the version the Yankees were expecting after his red-hot spring performance.

This isn’t the first time Bellinger has needed some runway to get going. He’s a notoriously streaky hitter, often flipping a switch as the weather warms up and pitchers begin to settle into more predictable patterns.

The expectation around the Yankees is that it’s only a matter of time before the swing starts to click and Bellinger becomes a legitimate threat in the middle of the lineup.

Managing the Long Haul

For now, Boone and the training staff are focused on keeping him upright and healthy. The back tightness has been managed without any public mention of scans or significant setbacks, so it’s likely more precautionary than anything structural.

Still, it’s a reminder that the Yankees can’t afford to lean too heavily on anyone this early in the season — especially when that player has already shown signs of nagging discomfort.

If history is any indicator, Bellinger should start heating up as the calendar flips and the Bronx defrosts. In the meantime, the Yankees will be cautious — and hopeful that his bat finds its rhythm when it matters most.