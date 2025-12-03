“Rodriguez’s fastball sat at 91-95 mph in 2023 before jumping to 93-96 and topping out at 98 last season.”

That scouting report from MLB Pipeline should be music to the ears of Brian Cashman and terrifying for the Boston Red Sox front office. The New York Yankees have a reputation for developing pitching lately that borders on alchemy, and while Cam Schlittler grabs the headlines, another big story might be the 22-year-old right-hander they quietly stole from their biggest rival.

Elmer Rodriguez is no longer just an intriguing arm in the system; he is knocking on the door of the big leagues with a resume that demands attention.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Elmer Rodriguez Is the Yankees’ Latest Rotation Heist

It is rare that a trade between the Yankees and Red Sox ends quietly, but the acquisition of Rodriguez for Carlos Narvaez last offseason is shaping up to be an exciting move, even though Narvaez played well in 2025. Rodriguez is coming off an electrifying season where he posted a 2.58 ERA over 150 innings across three levels of the minors.

He dominated High-A Hudson Valley and AA Somerset before getting a cup of coffee with AAA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. While he only threw five innings at the highest level, the sample size in the lower minors suggests he is ready for the jump.

The narrative around him used to be about fragility, as injuries have held him back in the past. But he is finally putting together consistency and proving he can handle a starter’s workload. The Yankees clearly think highly of him, ranking him sixth in the organization, and for good reason—he is turning into exactly the kind of pitcher you need to survive in the Bronx.

Velocity Jump and Ground Balls Fit Yankee Stadium

What makes Rodriguez so compelling isn’t just the run prevention; it’s how he does it. His arsenal is anchored by a fastball and slider combination that represents his bread and butter, and the gas is getting hotter.

His velocity continues to creep up in the right direction, now hovering in the mid-90s with arm-side run and carry. But the real weapon for Yankee Stadium is his ability to keep the ball in the yard.

Rodriguez doesn’t give up many home runs, a trait that is worth its weight in gold when you play half your games with that short porch in right field. His ground ball rates are routinely above 50%.

While his secondary pitches—an upper-70s curveball and an upper-80s splitter/changeup—are described as average, his command allows his fastball-slider mix to play up. He isn’t just throwing hard; he is pitching smart, leveraging a profile that suppresses damage.

Breaking Through the New York Yankees Logjam

The only thing standing in Rodriguez’s way right now is the depth chart. The Yankees have a ton of young pitching already situated in their starting rotation, and they are leaning on players like Schlittler and Warren to carry the load.

However, we all know the reality of a 162-game season. Injuries always pop up. There might be a bit of a logjam for Rodriguez to crack the rotation on Opening Day, but an opportunity will likely cross his path in 2026. The Yankees will probably have him start in AAA to refine his pitches, specifically that splitter, but he is just one tweaked hamstring away from the Bronx mound.

Spring training will be a massive opportunity for him. He gets to showcase his stuff against competitive players looking to crack an MLB roster. If he comes out throwing 98 mph with that 50% ground ball rate, the Yankees won’t be able to keep him in Scranton for long.

The Red Sox thought they were trading spare parts; the Yankees realized they were acquiring a future mid-rotation staple.