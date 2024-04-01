Yankees’ Juan Soto named AL Player of the Week after incredible first series

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees already have their first award winner of the 2024 MLB season, as Juan Soto was named American League Player of the Week. Acquired this offseason in a massive trade with the San Diego Padres, the superstar dazzled in the opening series against the Houston Astros, collecting nine hits and driving in four runners as he guided the Yankees to a four-game sweep on the road at Minute Maid Park. The Yankees, who will continue their season in Arizona against the Diamondbacks later tonight, are hoping that he can continue to mash, as Soto has anchored their offense.

Juan Soto Wins AL Player of the Week, Passes First Test With the Yankees

It’s hard to argue that the New York Yankees aren’t happy with what they’ve gotten from Juan Soto, who was the driving force behind their four-game sweep to open the season against the Houston Astros. The left-handed hitting outfielder is one of the most exciting players in baseball, and he showed off his flare and talent in those four games where he left his mark on each game he played.

From a game-saving throw to nail Mauricio Dubon at home plate in game one to a go-ahead single against All-Star closer Josh Hader, the 25-year-old superstar shined brightest in the highest-leverage moments of that series. He leads all of baseball in Fielding Run-Value (+2) while leading the American League in hits (9), and he’ll look to contend for his first MVP this upcoming season. He also won the award in the middle of September last season, although he did it for the National League.

Across those four games with the Yankees, he slashed .529/.600/.765 with a 1.365 OPS and 298 wRC+, driving in four runs and smacking a home run for good measure as well. When the Yankees needed him most he stepped up and rose to the occasion, serving as their hero in the first series of the season. If Aaron Judge gets back on track (which he will in all likelihood), the Yankees could have one of the scariest duos in the league.

Juan Soto is locked in right now, and the Yankees are certainly excited about what that could mean for their ability to contend for the World Series.