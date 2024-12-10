Yankees: Juan Soto had ‘negative feelings’ about incident at Yankee Stadium

Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees may have lost Juan Soto to the New York Mets for more than just the money that was at play.

Yankees security angered Juan Soto multiple times in 2025

B/R Walk-Off relayed a report from Jon Heyman of the New York Post which stated that Soto was put off by a situation at Yankee Stadium in 2024 regarding his family.

“Juan Soto had ‘negative feelings’ about an incident where Yankees security removed one of his parents from an area in Yankee Stadium earlier this year,” B/R Walk-Off published on X on Monday afternoon.

Security removed Soto’s family & entourage from Yankee Stadium

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The incident in question occurred last spring. As a guest on MLB Network, Heyman said that one member of Yankees security personnel removed his father or mother from a certain area of Yankee Stadium, and not only so, but did the same to his chef and his driver during the season.

Soto did not take kindly to the way those situations were handled with his loved ones. Despite them being minor factors, that may have contributed to his free agency decision. The Dominican talent selecting between the Yankees and Mets was almost like splitting hairs from a financial standpoint, as the Yankees offered him a 16-year, $760 million deal compared to the Mets’ 15-year, $765 million offer.

Further, the 26-year-old superstar ultimately felt as though the Mets had a brighter future than the Yankees, which was reported to be the major variable that tipped the scales out of the Bronx Bombers’ favor. No matter, the Yankees will look forward to their next phase of the Aaron Judge era without Soto in town.