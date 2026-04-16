The New York Yankees needed a win badly after getting demolished 7-1 on Tuesday, and they got one on Wednesday in the most satisfying way possible. Jose Caballero ripped a double to center field that drove in Austin Wells and Jazz Chisholm Jr. to win the game, capping off a hard-fought comeback in a series the Yankees absolutely needed to salvage. It wasn’t pretty, but it counts, and Caballero was the reason it happened.

He’s been one of the most scrutinized players on this roster all season, and rightfully so. The start was rough, there’s no sugarcoating it. But over the past week, Caballero has started to look more like the player the Yankees were counting on when they decided to give him the starting shortstop job while Anthony Volpe rehabilitates from surgery. On Wednesday he picked up a hit, two RBIs, and a walk, and for good measure he also made a tremendous diving play in the field, throwing the runner out at first to end the inning. Both sides of his game showing up on the same night is exactly what the Yankees need from him.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Where He Is Now Versus Where He Started

His splits tell the story of a player who hit a wall early and has been climbing out of it. He’s hitting .186/.238/.305 on the season, which still isn’t great, but it’s a completely different player than the one hitting .125 through the first two weeks. The stolen bases have been coming consistently. He’s drawing some walks. The defense, which was supposed to be the foundation of his value, is starting to reflect the player who was worth acquiring at last year’s trade deadline.

Caballero has always been a below-average hitter in terms of traditional production, and nobody should expect that to change dramatically. His career is built on speed, versatility, and defense. What he has shown over the past week is that he’s capable of contributing offensively in key moments even if the overall numbers aren’t going to make anyone forget about the top of the lineup. A clutch double in extra innings to win a game is real value regardless of what the season batting average says.

The Yankees Are On The Volpe Timeline

Volpe is getting close. Brian Cashman has been saying the right things about his progression, and the expectation is that he’ll return sometime within the next week or two to begin working his way back into the lineup. When that happens, Caballero slides into the super utility role that was always his best fit on a roster like this.

That role still gets him on the field regularly. He can cover shortstop when Volpe needs a day off, start at second or third depending on matchups, and come in as a pinch runner in late innings where his speed is an asset. The Yankees are a better team with Volpe in the lineup every day, but they’re also a better team with Caballero as a legitimate backup rather than a black hole when he starts. The last week has shown that version of him exists.

He’s not going to be an offensive star. That was never the deal. But getting clutch hits when the moment calls for it and playing the kind of defense he showed Wednesday is more than enough for what this roster asks of him.