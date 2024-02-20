Yankees’ top prospect making major rehab strides to open Spring Training

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Despite the strategic acquisitions of Juan Soto and Alex Verdugo to bolster the outfield, the New York Yankees‘ front office remains highly enthusiastic about the potential of Jasson Dominguez.

Dominguez burst onto the scene last year, making an immediate impact before an elbow injury necessitated Tommy John surgery. Over just eight professional games, Dominguez hit .258/.303/.677, smashing four home runs with seven RBIs. One of his home runs came against Justin Verlander in Houston, suggesting Dominguez is capable of taking Hall of Fame-caliber pitchers deep.

Recovery and Rehabilitation

The Yankees are in a fortunate position where there’s no urgency to rush Dominguez’s recovery. He’s afforded ample time to rehabilitate at his own pace and rejoin the team when ready.

With several players set to enter free agency in 2025, Dominguez is poised to potentially step up as a primary starter in the next off-season, barring any immediate team needs due to injuries or a requirement for additional depth.

READ MORE: MLB insider predicts bidding war between Yankees and Mets for pending free agent

Yankees’ Progress and Prospects

Dominguez’s recovery is progressing impressively, with reports from Bryan Hoch of MLB.com indicating that he’s already throwing up to 60 feet and poised to resume batting practice soon.

This rapid progress suggests “The Martian” is ahead of schedule, a promising sign for the Yankees. Aaron Boone’s recent comments affirm Dominguez’s capacity to participate in normal player activities during spring training, despite his injury.

This reassurance, combined with the added outfield depth from Soto, Verdugo, and Trent Grisham, solidifies the Yankees’ position without jeopardizing Dominguez’s long-term prospects.