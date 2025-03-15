Yankees’ ‘jacked’ infielder is demolishing his way into a roster spot

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

New York Yankees infielder Ben Rice could have a huge role in the 2025 season. With Giancarlo Stanton out to begin the season, the Yankees could rely on Rice to be a big power bat in the middle of their lineup.

Yankees’ Ben Rice showing off the power this Spring

Rice showed off some of that power Friday night in their Spring Training contest against the Phillies. He belted a two-run home run to right-center field off of Taijuan Walker, his second blast of the spring and an encouraging sign for what could come this season.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Rice figures to also be in the mix to backup Paul Goldschmidt at first base and Austin Wells at catcher. Rice is a natural catcher and has seen a lot of time behind the plate this spring, and he got a taste of first base last season filling in for an injured Anthony Rizzo last summer.

The 26-year-old is known to have great power and strong plate discipline, two things that New York would love to have in the middle of the lineup. His first big league action had some memorable moments, including a three-homer game against the Boston Red Sox last July.

The Yankees will need a big season from Rice

After struggling through the back end of the summer months, Rice was sent back down to the minor leagues to retool some mechanics. Now, he hopes to make good use of those adjustments and carve out a big role this season. Rice is confident in his ability to make a strong impact.

“I know I can produce at an elite level,” Rice said, via MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch. “I know I can do some really cool things.”

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

The Yankees are going to need Rice to have a big season after losing some key pieces. Along with Stanton’s injury absence, Juan Soto is no longer on the team as he signed with the New York Mets in free agency. How Rice performs could have a huge impact on the Yankees’ outlook for the year.

Opening Day is scheduled for Thursday, March 27 at 3:05 PM EST at Yankee Stadium. Rice is in a good spot to make the Opening Day roster, especially if he continues to flash the power.