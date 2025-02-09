Yankees invite intriguing left-handed pitcher and offensive catcher to spring training

Credit: Photo/Alan Arsenault / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Yankees have extended non-roster invitations to spring training for two under-the-radar prospects who could make things interesting in camp. While neither Ronaldo Hernandez nor Jayvien Sandridge are household names, both players bring skills that could be useful to the organization if they can refine certain areas of their game.

Ronaldo Hernandez: A Catcher with Offensive Upside

At 27, Ronaldo Hernandez has spent time in the minor league systems of the Rays, Red Sox, and Diamondbacks. Though he has yet to make his major league debut, his bat showed promise last season with Arizona’s Triple-A affiliate. Over 63 games, he slashed .311/.357/.507, hitting 11 home runs with 36 RBIs and a 114 wRC+.

That type of offensive production is intriguing for a team looking for depth behind the plate. With the Yankees currently sorting through their backup catcher options, Hernandez could be a real competitor for Alex Jackson. While Jackson has some major league experience, Hernandez offers a better offensive profile, which could make things interesting if he performs well in camp.

On defense, Hernandez caught 126 innings last season, allowing two passed balls while throwing out five of 18 base stealers. His caught-stealing percentage is respectable, though his overall defensive game remains a question mark at the highest level. If he can impress the Yankees’ coaching staff this spring, he could put himself in the mix for a backup role or a spot in Triple-A as a depth option.

Jayvien Sandridge: A High-Strikeout Lefty with Control Issues

Jayvien Sandridge, a 25-year-old left-handed pitcher, comes to the Yankees after spending last season in the Padres’ system. Over 61 innings between Double-A and Triple-A, he posted a 4.28 ERA with an eye-popping 14.02 strikeouts per nine innings. His ability to generate swings and misses is undeniable, and his 76.4% left-on-base rate suggests he has the ability to limit damage when runners reach.

However, the biggest issue with Sandridge is his command. He walked 7.23 batters per nine innings last year, an alarming number that could prevent him from being a viable major league reliever unless it improves. His high strikeout totals indicate that his raw stuff is effective, but his lack of control often negates that strength.

The Yankees have a strong track record of refining pitchers with control issues, and Sandridge will have a chance to showcase his skills this spring. If he can cut down on the walks and maintain his ability to generate strikeouts, he could emerge as an interesting left-handed bullpen option down the road.

A Chance to Make an Impression

Both Hernandez and Sandridge enter camp as long shots to make the Opening Day roster, but that doesn’t mean they won’t have value. The Yankees are always looking for catching depth, and Hernandez provides a bat-first option. Meanwhile, left-handed bullpen arms are always in demand, and Sandridge’s strikeout ability makes him worth a closer look. With a strong spring, both players could position themselves for opportunities later in the season.