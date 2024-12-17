Yankees ‘interested’ in 2 intriguing infielders

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees beefed up their pitching this offseason by adding one of the best starting pitchers in Max Fried and a top relief arm in Devin Williams. However, they still need to make upgrades offensively if they want to make another run at the World Series, especially after losing Juan Soto to the New York Mets.

The Yankees are interested in Alex Bregman and Nolan Arenado

Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reported that the Yankees have expressed interest in two of the top third baseman on the market: free agent Alex Bregman and trade candidate Nolan Arenado.

“The Yankees are also believed to have interest in both players, either of whom would take over at third base, shifting Jazz Chisholm Jr. to second. Other clubs in on Bregman to varying degrees include the Red Sox, Mets, Tigers and Blue Jays,” Feinsand wrote.

The door opened for an infield spot after the Williams trade, as the Yankees sent infield prospect Caleb Durbin along with Nestor Cortes to Milwaukee to get the All-Star closer. Bregman and Arenado make a ton of sense for the Yankees, as both players bring a flashy glove with a plus bat to the table.

Bregman would be a long-term fit at third base for the Yankees

Bregman will turn 31-years-old at the start of next season. He is coming off of a season in which he hit 26 home runs, posted a .768 OPS and a 118 wRC+ for the Houston Astros.

He would give the Yankees a long-term solution at third base, something they have been searching a few years for, along with a strong bat to plug in between Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton.

Arenado’s contract poses a risk

Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Arenado poses a greater risk as he is a trade candidate with a hefty contract. He still has three years and $74 million left on his deal with the Cardinals, meaning the Yankees would have to take on an aging player’s lucrative deal.

The 33-year-old saw his power numbers dip last season with St. Louis, as he hit just 16 home runs with just a .719 OPS and a 102 wRC+. However, he has a tremendous track record of being an elite hitter, and he is still one of the best defensive players at the hot corner. A change of scenery could help him bring back some of that juice he’s had in the past.

Ultimately, the Yankees are likely to make an addition of some kind in the infield given the amount of holes there. Whether Bregman and/or Arenado are a part of those moves remains to be seen.