Yankees’ interest in star infielder could be dwindling

Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

The chatter surrounding Alex Bregman and the New York Yankees has largely come from national media rather than local outlets, raising questions about how serious the team’s interest truly is. While Bregman’s name has been floated as a potential fit for the Yankees’ infield, the lack of concrete reporting from sources close to the team could suggest this is more about stirring the market than genuine talks.

Mike Axisa of CBS Sports pointed this out: “Most of the Yankees/Bregman stuff has come from national reporters (Morosi, Nightengale, etc.) rather than the local scoopsmen who are most plugged-in with the Yankees (Curry, Heyman, Sherman, etc.). When the locals have it, then you’ll know it’s serious.”

National reporters have speculated about Bregman’s availability, especially with the Houston Astros reportedly unwilling to meet his asking price. The Yankees’ name naturally gets thrown into the mix because of their need for infield upgrades and willingness to spend. However, the absence of strong confirmation from local media leaves the situation ambiguous.

Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images

Why Bregman Would Fit in the Bronx

Bregman brings a blend of production and playoff experience that would make him a solid addition to a Yankees team intent on competing for a championship. The 30-year-old has been a model of consistency for the Astros, slashing .260/.315/.453 with 26 home runs, 75 RBIs, and a 118 wRC+ in 2024. He pairs quality at-bats with power and excellent plate discipline, averaging a 10.6% walk rate and maintaining low strikeout numbers throughout his career.

Defensively, Bregman remains an elite option at third base. Over 1,234.2 innings last season, he posted six defensive runs saved and six outs above average, further highlighting his value as a steady presence at the hot corner. For a Yankees team looking to improve its infield defense after inconsistencies in 2024, Bregman would provide a significant upgrade and allow them to move Jazz Chisholm Jr. back to his natural position at second base.

Adding a proven winner like Bregman would bring leadership and a competitive edge, both of which align with the Yankees’ push for postseason success. His presence in the middle of the lineup would also complement Aaron Judge and boost the team’s ability to drive in runs, addressing a critical weakness from last season.

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Risks of a Long-Term Bregman Contract

While Bregman’s skill set and experience make him a tempting option, the reality of his contract demands cannot be ignored. He is reportedly seeking a seven-year deal worth around $200 million, averaging close to $28.5 million annually. The challenge for the Yankees is determining whether the short-term benefits outweigh the long-term risks of committing to a player who will turn 31 in 2025.

A deal of this magnitude would take Bregman into his late 30s, when decline in both production and defensive ability becomes inevitable. The Yankees have already experienced the struggles of aging contracts, such as Giancarlo Stanton and DJ LeMahieu, which continue to impact roster flexibility. Adding another long-term deal for a player in his 30s could create similar challenges down the line.

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Balancing Immediate Needs and Future Impact

The Yankees are in win-now mode with Aaron Judge and Gerrit Cole still at the top of their games. Signing Bregman would undoubtedly improve the team in the near term, but it also ties up resources that could be used elsewhere, such as upgrading first base or adding outfield depth. Given the absence of local confirmation on Bregman talks, the Yankees may be hesitant to pursue another large contract that risks aging poorly.

Whether the speculation is genuine or a ploy to drive Bregman’s market value, the Yankees face a tough decision. Bregman would make them better today, but the financial burden of such a deal could weigh heavily on their long-term plans.