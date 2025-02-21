Yankees’ insider would be ‘shocked’ if AL MVP doesn’t hit 2nd

Jack Curry went on MLB Network earlier this morning to discuss the Yankees, and the YES Network reporter gave his thoughts on how the team would align their offense.

While there have been conversations and debates about whether Aaron Judge would hit second or third, Curry said he would be “shocked” if the Yankees didn’t hit their superstar outfielder in the two spot. This would give Judge more at-bats in a game as he hits higher in the lineup, and with Juan Soto gone, the Yankees don’t have someone worth knocking the reigning AL MVP down the order.

The Yankees may not have a firm lineup order as Aaron Boone has hinted about being fluid with various spots in the order, but it brings up an interesting conversation regarding who the leadoff and three hitters could be.

Yankees Could Go Back to Having Aaron Judge Hit 2nd Again

Aaron Judge is currently the best player on the planet, and the slugger could find himself back in a familiar position as the two-hitter for the Yankees. The team had him as their primary hitter at the position for years, moving him down to the three-hole only after the team acquired Juan Soto who hit second this past season. With Judge hitting second, this now opens up the conversation of who will hit third, with various options to try and fill the vacancy.

No one will replace Juan Soto, but the Yankees believe that their lineup depth could help supplement the loss of a Hall of Fame talent. One of the more popular names thrown around regarding the three-hole is Cody Bellinger, whom the team brought in this winter from the Cubs in a trade they struck right after losing out on Soto. The left-handed outfielder has a swing that is built for Yankee Stadium, and he could flourish in pinstripes with that short porch in right field.

Cody Bellinger had a 109 wRC+ with 18 home runs last season, but he would have had more had he played all of his home games at Yankee Stadium. He could also be viewed as a leadoff option ahead of Aaron Judge, but there are various candidates in the mix including Jazz Chisholm and Jasson Dominguez. All three can hit from the left-handed side, and Aaron Boone would like to have a lefty protecting Judge as well behind him in the lineup.

They could have Jasson Dominguez leadoff and Cody Bellinger hit third, as it would put the rookie in a position to get pitches to hit in front of Aaron Judge. It would also provide power and speed from the left-handed side surrounding their captain, which could result in plenty of run-scoring and home runs. Giancarlo Stanton could also benefit from having lefties protecting him as it would deter teams from bringing in a tough RHP to counter him in late-game situations.

Jasson Dominguez is leading off for the Yankees in their Spring Training opener today against the Rays, which could be an indication of where Aaron Boone is leaning at the moment.