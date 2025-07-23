Yankees’ insider throws huge wrench into trade deadline plans

The New York Yankees are running out of time to reinforce their roster, and conflicting reports are stirring up more questions than answers.

While multiple outlets have connected them to potential sellers like the Diamondbacks and Pirates, the facts don’t entirely align.

Jack Curry of the YES Network, known for his accuracy, recently threw cold water on some of the hottest rumors.

Despite speculation, Curry insists the Yankees haven’t held serious talks with Arizona about Eugenio Suárez or their starting pitching.

Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Diamondbacks connection may have been overblown

Arizona holds a few intriguing trade pieces, including Suárez, Merrill Kelly, and ace Zac Gallen — but talks remain quiet.

Curry made it clear that any recent buzz about substantive conversations is unfounded as of now, and that’s notable.

“There have been reports out there that have been erroneous,” he said. “Some connecting the Yankees to players they don’t have any interest in.”

That might frustrate fans hoping for a major splash, especially with glaring weaknesses at third base and in the bullpen.

Suárez, with his power upside, made sense on paper as a rental bat.

Kelly, a seasoned postseason arm, and Gallen, one of the league’s best, were ideal fits if Arizona opted to sell.

But Curry’s update makes it clear that, at least for now, those targets haven’t been actively pursued by the Yankees.

Pirates may still be the more likely trade partner

While the Diamondbacks may not be on the line, Pittsburgh is still hovering as a realistic partner with several valuable assets.

The Yankees have been loosely linked to Mitch Keller, who would add a reliable starter with multiple years of control.

Keller’s mix of strikeout stuff and innings-eating reliability would make him one of the more expensive arms on the market.

More realistically, Isiah Kiner-Falefa could be a simple, affordable solution for the Yankees’ dreadful third base situation.

His versatility, solid glove, and familiarity with New York could make him a perfect plug-and-play upgrade before the deadline.

Compared to the infield production they’ve gotten from Oswald Peraza and Jorbit Vivas, IKF would represent a significant step up.

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Yankees remain tough to read ahead of deadline week

With the Yankees fading fast in the AL standings and their roster holes becoming more obvious by the day, urgency is mounting.

They’ve lost crucial games in recent weeks and can’t afford to let this roster stay in its current flawed form much longer.

Curry’s report brings clarity to at least one front, but it also leaves fans wondering what the team’s actual strategy is.

“I know the Yankees have NOT had substantive conversations with the Diamondbacks,” Curry reiterated. “Going forward, we’ll see if that does occur.”

That “if” leaves a window open — but it also signals that the Yankees might be exploring options less visible to the public.

Whether it’s a sneaky deal for bullpen help or a cost-effective infield fix, general manager Brian Cashman must act soon.

Standing still could be the difference between a push back into the AL East mix or a dog-fight for a Wild Card spot.

