It was a quiet Sunday morning in the baseball world until the Yankees decided to ripple the waters with a transaction that screams “Spring Training depth.”

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Bombers have signed veteran utility infielder Paul DeJong to a minor league contract with an invitation to Spring Training.

For a fanbase refreshing their feeds hoping for news on Cody Bellinger or a high-end starter, seeing DeJong’s name might feel like finding socks in your stocking on Christmas morning, but these are the unsexy moves that fill out a Triple-A roster. The 32-year-old right-hander brings experience, but he likely faces an uphill battle to crack the Opening Day squad given the crowded infield picture.

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Offensive Struggles Limit His Ceiling

DeJong spent last season with the Washington Nationals, where he played 57 games and failed to make much of an impact with the bat. He slashed a meager .228/.269/.373, launching just six home runs and driving in 23 runs while struggling to control the strike zone. His peripherals were equally concerning, as he posted a 33.7% strikeout rate and a 5.3% walk rate, culminating in a wRC+ of 76. Those numbers paint the picture of a hitter who was 24% worse than the league average, suggesting his days as a reliable everyday starter are firmly in the rearview mirror.

Pure Insurance for a Crowded Infield

While DeJong offers defensive versatility—he logged innings at second base, third base, and shortstop last year—his path to the Bronx is blocked by superior options.

The Yankees have already brought back Amed Rosario on a one-year deal to serve as the primary utility weapon, and they have Jose Caballero at their disposal as well. Furthermore, Oswaldo Cabrera is expected to be fully healthy and ready to go after fracturing his ankle last season, adding another layer of depth that DeJong would have to leapfrog.

Ultimately, this signing is a classic “break glass in case of emergency” move by General Manager Brian Cashman. DeJong will likely start the season in Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, serving as a veteran mentor who can come up if the injury bug bites the big league roster hard. The Yankees have been mostly quiet over the past few weeks, filling in the margins with minor deals like this, but fans are still waiting for the main course to arrive before pitchers and catchers report.