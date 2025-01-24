Yankees ink their 2 top international free agents for 2025 period

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

After a delay caused partially by the Roki Sasaki sweepstakes, which the Yankees were ruled out of hours before the January 15th signing period opened up, they’ve officially inked their two top prospects of this IFA class. Shortstop Manny Cedeño has signed his $2.5 million bonus deal with the Yankees and outfielder Ruben Castillo inked his $850,000 bonus deal with the Yankees, both of whom are considered some of the best prospects in this signing period. The Yankees are making even more signings official today, but these two are their top prizes.

While it’s hard to project the outlook of two teenagers, their upside and current physical skillsets are tantalizing, and both have the potential to shoot up prospect boards.

Manny Cedeño and Ruben Castillo Officially Join Yankees’ Organization

The Yankees have done well with on the International Market in Latin America, and they’re hoping to churn out two more productive prospects with Manny Cedeño and Ruben Castillo. A well-rounded shortstop prospect, Cedeño landed the largest bonus for any player in the Yankees’ IFA class this year at $2.5 million, and he’s one of the 15 best prospects signed during this period.

His excellent bat-to-ball skills coupled with the developing power he has make him an attractive prospect to project, as he could settle into a well-rounded offensive profile. The Yankees are great with developing power, and Manny Cedeño is one of the youngest players signing this year as he won’t turn 17 until mid-August, which is after the conclusion of the Dominican Summer League year.

A strong start to his professional career could create tons of industry buzz around him, and his smooth mechanics from the right side make him an easy infielder for scouts to dream about.

Ruben Castillo has some good bat-to-ball skills with the speed and athleticism to stick in centerfield long-term, which places less pressure on his bat to get going. His ability to move around freely despite being 6’2 makes him someone who could develop into quite the prospect, but the Yankees will have to help the 17-year-old fill out his frame. A left-handed hitter who doesn’t necessarily have home-run power, he could bulk up and generate decent enough game power.

The ability to drive the ball into the gaps is enticing though, and the Yankees are getting a plus athlete with good foundational skills. At just 17 years old, there’s still time for him to add an inch or two height-wise, but there’s also plenty of time for him to grow into his frame and go from a wirey outfielder to one with a bit more muscle on him. Signed at $850,000, he’s receiving the second-highest bonus for any Yankee signee this period.