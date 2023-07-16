Yankees ink infield lefty slugger to Minor League deal

Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees have fortified their depth by signing infielder Jake Lamb to a Minor League deal this Saturday. This comes amidst struggles faced by the major league infield.

Lamb’s Track Record: Powerhouse Player to Recent Struggles

Earlier in the season, Lamb was with the Los Angeles Angels where he faced challenges in his mere 54 plate appearances, recording only a 65 wRC+. However, this slump does not overshadow Lamb’s strong history.

He was a central figure in some successful Arizona Diamondbacks teams, with a noteworthy performance in the 2017 season where he recorded 30 HRs, 105 RBIs, and a 111 wRC+. During this period, he was considered one of the better left-handed power-hitting infielders in baseball.

However, Lamb’s power numbers have dramatically decreased since 2020, having only played in 146 big league games. The Yankees are hopeful that they can aid Lamb in rediscovering his earlier power and potentially becoming a key contributor to the MLB roster, mirroring Matt Carpenter’s resurgence last season.

Jake Lamb’s Potential Opportunity in the Big League

The recent calf injury suffered by Josh Donaldson potentially provides an avenue for Lamb to secure a spot on the big league roster. Oswald Peraza was promoted to replace Donaldson after his placement on the 10-day IL. However, Lamb could be the next in line if Peraza faces struggles or incurs an injury.

Before Donaldson’s injury, the group of third basemen for the Yankees was among the worst in baseball, posting an 80 wRC+ and a .206 batting average.

Looking Forward: Lamb’s Prospects with the Yankees

It remains to be seen how Lamb performs in the Minor Leagues and whether the Yankees will consider promoting him to the majors if the need arises.

