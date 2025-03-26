Yankees infielder predicted to have breakout season by insider

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

New York Yankees infielder Ben Rice showed flashes of potential during his short time in the big leagues last season. After struggling in the second half last year, there were many questions about whether or not he would fit with this team long-term.

Yankees’ Ben Rice projected to have a big season in 2025

As a result, Rice made big changes this offseason, adding more muscle and making adjustments to his diet to improve his overall game. The changes seemed to pay off in Spring Training, as he hit five home runs and drove in 10 RBIs while boasting a .835 OPS.

The left-hander figures to be a critical part of the Yankees’ lineup and could be a primary DH option with Giancarlo Stanton on the shelf. The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner boldly predicted a big season from Rice.

“With added muscle over the offseason, Ben Rice, the projected fill-in at designated hitter in place of Giancarlo Stanton, will hit at least 30 home runs and be in contention for making the American League All-Star Game,” Kirschner wrote.

Rice has the potential to be a great hitter

Rice certainly has the potential to be that level of a player, as he showcased great discipline and quality of contact during his first stint with the Yankees last season. He mashed the ball during Spring Training, making great swing decisions and hitting the ball incredibly hard.

The Yankees will be relying on him more than initially anticipated, so getting a big season out of him will be huge for New York. After losing Juan Soto in free agency on top of Stanton’s injury, the Yankees are hoping for their current players to provide positive results and get them back to the World Series this year.

For Rice, a breakout season could solidify his future with the organization for the long haul.