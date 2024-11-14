Yankees’ incredible outfield duo named to 2024 All-MLB First Team

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

MLB announced it’s All-MLB teams, and the Yankees have two of the three first-team outfielders as Aaron Judge and Juan Soto were selected. There wasn’t much debate about whether these two would make first-team All-MLB as they were the two best outfielders in terms of fWAR and OPS this season, forming a historic duo in the middle of the Yankees’ lineup that guided them to their first AL Pennant since 2009. With a combined 199 wRC+ and .634 SLG%, these two stars were also named MVP finalists for the American League.

Aaron Judge and Juan Soto Represent Yankees on All-MLB First Team

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Baseball’s best duo last season find themselves on the All-MLB First Team after an incredible 2024 campaign for both of them. Aaron Judge is expected to be named AL MVP later this month, as he posted a 218 wRC+ and 11.2 fWAR across 158 games, smashing 58 home runs while slashing .322/.458/.701 with 144 RBIs.

It will be his second MVP in two seasons, and he set records with his historic dominance as the team captain posted the highest wRC+ for a right-handed hitter in the history of any Major League (min. 500 PAs). This season surpassed his incredible 2022 campaign in terms of wRC+, fWAR, and OPS+, as he was a complete nightmare for teams to face after a slow start to his season.

For every offensive metric that Judge led the league in, Juan Soto was right behind him in second-place, and he’ll command the biggest present-day contract in MLB history.

READ MORE: Yankees sign 24-year-old with 95 MPH fastball to MiLB free agent deal

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Juan Soto sweepstakes are underway, and the Yankees are one of four known teams meeting with Scott Boras in Los Angeles over the next few days. It makes sense that teams are lining up ready to fork over north of $600 million, as the star outfielder had his best season to date. With an 8.1 fWAR, 180 wRC+, and 41 home runs, Soto smashed through his previous career highs in his age-25 season.

A 26-year-old superstar who seemed to find a new gear in the Bronx, the Yankees know his value to the team, but will they pay him accordingly? The Mets and Steve Cohen are seen as the biggest threat to Hal Steinbrenner and the Bronx Bombers, but the Red Sox and Blue Jays seem rather serious in their pursuit of the star bat as well. It’s impossible to replace his production, and the Yankees will have their commitment to winning put to the test this winter.

Aaron Judge and Juan Soto formed one of the greatest offensive duos we’ve ever seen, but whether it lasts for more than one season or not remains to be seen.