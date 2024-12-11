Yankees ‘in the mix’ for Astros infielder, but need to fend off Red Sox and Tigers

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees are looking to make improvements in the infield, and they could be in hot pursuit of a former Astros third baseman.

The Yankees are interested in Alex Bregman

Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

According to MLB Network’s Mark Feinsand, there is a growing sense at the Winter Meetings that the next big free agent to sign will be Alex Bregman. He is reportedly drawing interest from the Yankees, Red Sox, Tigers, and Astros.

Bregman has been constantly tabbed as a potential “plan B” option should the Yankees lose the Juan Soto sweepstakes. Soto signed with the Mets on Sunday, which has now forced the Yankees to pivot in a different direction and allocate the money they have to other areas of need.

Bregman would fill in a big hole on the left side of the infield for New York. Last season, they had Jazz Chisholm Jr. playing out of position at third base due to the lack of depth they had at the hot corner.

Bregman would be a huge addition for the Yankees

Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Bregman, who will be 31-years-old by the start of next season, is arguably the best available third baseman in the free agent market. Last season, he hit 26 home runs, batted .260, and posted a 118 wRC+.

The two-time All-Star posted an 8.9 WAR in 2019 with the Astros and has proved to be a highly impactful player on both sides of the ball. Bregman’s high quality of contact also makes him an enticing target, as he has never struck out 100 times in his nine-year career.

Additionally, Bregman is one of the league’s top defensive third baseman. He posted a career-high six outs above average (OAA) last season and is very athletic with his glove. Infield defense was a problem for the Yankees last season, and Bregman could help fix their struggles with his defensive capabilities.

Bregman’s market is sure to heat up within the coming days, and it could result in a big deal for the Yankees if the level of interest is there for both parties. They will have to outbid rival competitors such as the Red Sox if they wish to add him, which could cause a bidding war for the coveted infielder.