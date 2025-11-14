Some offseasons start with a clear direction, and for the Yankees, the path is obvious. Reinforce the outfield and add pitching. They need reliability. They need someone who can stabilize a rotation/bullpen that has talent but lacks enough trustworthy innings. And in a twist that feels almost poetic, one of the most logical solutions might be a pitcher they know better than anyone.

Michael King’s potential return adds real intrigue to the Yankees’ plans

The Yankees didn’t want to trade Michael King during the 2023 offseason. They had to. Landing Juan Soto required sending premium talent to San Diego, and King was one of the centerpieces. For a single year of Soto, it was the kind of gamble a franchise makes without hesitation. But now Soto is a Met, the Yankees have pivoted entirely, and King is hitting free agency after another strong season.

Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

According to Jim Bowden of The Athletic, the idea of a reunion is very much alive. As Bowden framed it, “It sounds like a reunion with former Yankees starter Michael King, who was traded in the Juan Soto swap, is a real possibility.”

That’s the kind of phrasing that catches the front office’s attention. King was always admired within the organization for his makeup, work ethic, and competitiveness. They believed in his ability to transition from elite reliever to full-time starter, and he’s largely validated that confidence.

King’s 2025 season shows why the Yankees still value him

While injuries limited him to 73.1 innings with the Padres, King still posted a sharp 3.44 ERA with 9.33 strikeouts per nine. His 81.1 percent left-on-base rate shows how well he handled traffic, and a 38.3 percent ground ball rate rounded out a profile that remained steady even without a full workload.

King’s pitch mix also fits the Yankees’ preferences. His arsenal includes a sinker, a four-seam fastball, a changeup, and a sweeper. New York’s pitching infrastructure always found ways to sharpen those pitch shapes, and there’s reason to believe they could help him regain another level of consistency.

The most interesting part is the market. King is expected to land a three-year deal worth around $84 million. The annual value is high at $28 million, but the short-term component is appealing for a team trying to avoid another long-term financial anchor. It’s the type of contract that gives the Yankees a top-three starter without tying up the payroll into the next decade.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Why a trade could follow if the Yankees bring King home

If the Yankees commit major money to a starter, it likely triggers movement elsewhere on the roster. Their pitching depth is good, almost too good in certain areas, and one way to address offensive weaknesses is by dealing from that surplus.

Arms like Will Warren, Luis Gil, and Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz stand out as potential trade chips. All have varying degrees of upside and control, which makes them appealing to rebuilding teams. The Yankees could flip one for an outfielder or an infielder, particularly if they want to avoid overspending on the open market at those positions.

King’s addition would give the rotation a hardened top four and open the door for a corresponding move that balances the roster.

A reunion that makes more sense than anyone expected

The Yankees rarely get a chance to bring back a pitcher they developed, maximized, and trusted. But this offseason might deliver that exact opportunity. King is proven. He’s durable when healthy. He fits the staff’s identity. And the contract structure aligns perfectly with the Yankees’ desire for shorter commitments to pitchers entering their thirties.

If the market holds where it is now, the Yankees may see this as one of the cleanest paths to improving their rotation. The question becomes whether they’re willing to pay for familiarity, upside, and the ability to leverage their young arms elsewhere.