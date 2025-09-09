Yankees’ homegrown star is one of MLB’s best up-and-coming bats

While Yankees‘ veteran outfielders Cody Bellinger and Trent Grisham have been grabbing headlines for their impact, Ben Rice is quietly carving out his own spotlight.

The 26-year-old catcher/first baseman has become one of the Yankees’ most intriguing young pieces, offering power, discipline, and surprising versatility.

From role player to everyday impact bat

Rice played just 50 games in 2024, but 2025 has been his true coming-out party in pinstripes.

Across 121 games this season, he’s hitting .243/.331/.478 with 23 home runs, 54 RBIs, and a 125 wRC+.

That number means Rice has been 25 percent better than the average hitter, a remarkable leap for his first full season.

Equally impressive, his strikeout rate sits at only 20.2 percent, a sign of his disciplined and polished approach.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Advanced metrics tell the story

Rice isn’t just producing by accident — the underlying numbers paint the picture of a sustainable breakout.

He ranks in the 87th percentile in chase rate, refusing to swing at pitches outside of the strike zone.

His 62nd percentile whiff rate shows he makes frequent contact, even when facing high-quality pitching in big moments.

Even more encouraging, he ranks in the 94th percentile or better in barrel rate, exit velocity, and hard-hit rate.

Simply put, Rice is squaring up the baseball at an elite level, making pitchers pay when they miss location.

Post-All-Star break surge

Since the All-Star break, Rice has elevated his production further, posting an .841 OPS with a .500 slugging percentage.

That level of consistency shows he isn’t just a flash in the pan but a player trending upward with confidence.

Every swing feels dangerous, every at-bat meaningful, as if he’s on the verge of breaking a game wide open.

The Yankees desperately needed another reliable bat in their order, and Rice has emerged as that much-needed difference-maker.

A valuable utility weapon

What makes Rice’s rise even more important is his ability to fill multiple roles across the diamond.

He’s capable of catching, playing first base, and slotting in at designated hitter when the Yankees need flexibility.

That versatility gives manager Aaron Boone lineup options, allowing him to keep both Rice and veteran sluggers in action.

For a team chasing postseason success, having a player who can both produce and cover depth concerns is invaluable.

Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Potential to become a cornerstone

If Rice continues developing at this pace, he may not just be a breakout player but a future franchise cornerstone.

His combination of patience, power, and positional flexibility is rare — exactly the kind of talent championship teams lean on.

Like a young hitter learning how to read a pitcher’s hand guide, Rice has already started writing his own story.

For now, he’s more than just a pleasant surprise; he’s one of the Yankees’ most important players down the stretch.