Yankees’ homegrown pitcher may have thrown his final innings with the team

The New York Yankees‘ bullpen has been trending upward, but Thursday’s injury news delivered a heavy blow to their plans.

Jonathan Loaisiga, once considered one of their most dependable relievers, has been ruled out for the remainder of 2025.

The 30-year-old suffered a flexor strain, ending a season that already felt like a steep disappointment for the Yankees.

Signed to a one-year, $5 million deal with a 2026 club option, Loaisiga never quite lived up to expectations.

A season of struggles

Across 29.2 innings, Loaisiga posted a 4.25 ERA, a mark far removed from his usual high-leverage dominance.

He did manage to generate plenty of chases and limit hard contact, but his command wavered badly at times.

The glaring issue was the long ball, as Loaisiga allowed 2.12 home runs per nine, a career-worst by far.

That number alone turned outings sour quickly, undoing any flashes of effectiveness and shaking the Yankees’ confidence in him.

A negative impact on value

Instead of being a stabilizer in the late innings, Loaisiga actually hurt the bullpen’s overall production this season.

He carried a -0.5 WAR, meaning his presence statistically made the Yankees worse, not better, during his appearances.

For a team built around pitching depth, that type of output was both surprising and incredibly costly in key games.

The Yankees hoped for two strong years, but it now feels like they may move on from him entirely.

Club option decision looming

Loaisiga’s deal includes a club option for 2026, but declining it feels like the most realistic outcome now.

He’ll likely test free agency this winter, leaving the Yankees to retool their bullpen with more reliable long-term arms.

His track record once suggested he could be a late-inning fixture, but durability and consistency have eroded that image.

This injury may ultimately mark the final chapter of his Yankees career, a disappointing end to what once looked promising.

Reinforcements on the way

Fortunately, the Yankees aren’t left empty-handed and have reinforcements ready to help carry innings down the stretch.

Ryan Yarbrough is expected back soon, sliding into a long-relief role and giving the staff more flexibility.

His ability to bridge multiple innings provides insurance and helps absorb the void left by Loaisiga’s season-ending injury.

Combined with the Yankees’ trade deadline acquisitions, the bullpen still carries enough depth to remain competitive late in games.

Looking beyond Loaisiga

The Yankees have built their bullpen identity on resilience, and this setback is just another test of that structure.

Loaisiga may have pitched his last innings in pinstripes, but the team still feels confident about its overall direction.

With David Bednar and Camilo Doval now in the fold, and others returning from injury, the Yankees remain in position to weather this latest storm.

For Loaisiga, though, this season was a reminder that in baseball, even reliable pieces can suddenly become replaceable.