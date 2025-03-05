Yankees’ home-grown talent may just be an All-Star in 2025

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Yankees might have something special brewing behind the plate, and it goes by the name of Austin Wells. The young catcher had an impressive rookie campaign in 2024, finishing third in AL Rookie of the Year voting while proving to be an all-around impact player. His offensive and defensive growth has positioned him as a potential All-Star in 2025, something that seemed unlikely just a year ago.

Wells Emerging as a Top Catcher

Wells played 115 games last season, slashing .229/.322/.395 with 13 home runs and 55 RBIs. His 105 wRC+ meant he was slightly above league average as a hitter, but the real surprise came on the defensive side. Many believed his glove would be a liability, but he quickly turned that narrative around.

Wells ranked 14th in strike rate at 48.6% but finished third in catcher framing runs with 12, trailing only Patrick Bailey and Cal Raleigh. What makes this even more impressive is that both Bailey and Raleigh had significantly more pitches to frame, meaning Wells maximized his chances behind the plate.

His ability to control the game from behind the dish has made him a valuable asset, and the Yankees now have one of the most well-rounded young catchers in baseball.

Hot Start to Spring Training

If spring training is any indication, Wells is ready to take another leap forward. He’s hitting .400/.455/.800 through the early portion of camp, looking more confident at the plate and picking up right where he left off last season. In Tuesday’s 12–3 win over the Phillies, he picked up another hit and an RBI, continuing to prove he belongs in the conversation as one of the team’s key offensive pieces.

Wells’ approach at the plate has always been a strong suit. His 21% strikeout rate and 11.4% walk rate last season showed an advanced eye, and if he can build on that while adding more power, he could be a legitimate offensive force in the middle of the Yankees’ lineup.

All-Star Potential and a Bright Future

For a position that has traditionally been difficult to develop, the Yankees have built a strong catching pipeline. Wells is now their centerpiece, allowing them to trade from a position of strength, as they did last year by moving Agustin Ramirez in the deal for Jazz Chisholm Jr.

If Wells can push his wRC+ up to 110 or higher while maintaining his elite framing ability, there’s no doubt he will be in the mix for an All-Star nod in 2025. His ceiling could be even higher, and with the way he’s looked this spring, the Yankees might be counting their blessings that they have a long-term answer at one of the most demanding positions in the sport.