Yankees hold big advantage over Mets for Juan Soto’s signature

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As the Juan Soto sweepstakes near the finish line, the New York Yankees find themselves in a position of strength. They’ve already laid the groundwork for sustained success and proven they can build a team ready to win now, which makes their pitch to Soto all the more compelling.

The Mets, on the other hand, are staring down a massive roster overhaul, leaving questions about the lineup and the team’s immediate competitiveness.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post summed up the disparity perfectly: “With the Mets the issue could be the roster around him, no one to bat behind him in the lineup.” That’s a problem the Yankees simply don’t have.

The Yankees Are Built to Win Today

The Yankees’ current roster is tailor-made for a player like Soto to step in and thrive. Aaron Judge, the reigning AL MVP, is firmly entrenched as the face of the franchise and provides Soto with a lineup partner who commands the same level of respect from opposing pitchers. Add in productive players like Anthony Volpe, Austin Wells, and Jazz Chisholm, who bring athleticism and versatility to the lineup, and the Yankees have a dynamic core that’s built to compete at the highest level.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

From a pitching perspective, Gerrit Cole is coming off another dominant season, and the Yankees are actively pursuing top-tier arms like Max Fried and Corbin Burnes to solidify the rotation. Soto would not only join a stacked lineup but also a team that’s bolstering its pitching staff to ensure they’re competitive in October.

The Mets’ Rebuild Creates Uncertainty

The Mets, on the other hand, face significant roster challenges. They’ve seen a wave of free agents depart, leaving holes throughout the lineup and pitching staff. The loss of players like Luis Severino, Sean Manaea, Pete Alonso, and others has created a sense of uncertainty, forcing the Mets into a partial rebuild. They did manage to sign Clay Holmes on Friday night, but that doesn’t move the needle much.

While Steve Cohen’s deep pockets remain a factor, money alone can’t solve the immediate issue of surrounding Soto with a competitive roster. The Mets’ lack of protection in the lineup, as Heyman noted, could be a deal-breaker for a player looking to win now. Soto knows what it’s like to carry a team offensively, and the idea of stepping into a lineup without a clear threat behind him might not be appealing.

Soto’s Fit in the Bronx

Soto’s experience with the Yankees during their postseason run in 2024 gave him a glimpse of what life in pinstripes could be like. He thrived in Yankee Stadium, and his comments about the camaraderie and culture within the team spoke volumes. “This place was really special. It’s been a blast for me,” Soto said after the Yankees’ World Series loss. That experience, paired with the Yankees’ win-now mentality, gives them a distinct edge.

Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

The Yankees’ Pitch to Soto

The Yankees can offer Soto not just financial security but also the chance to be part of a championship-caliber team from day one. With Judge providing lineup protection, Soto won’t face the constant pressure of being the sole offensive focus. Instead, he can slot seamlessly into a roster that’s already built to contend.

The Mets, for all their financial might, don’t have the same immediate appeal. Soto knows what he’s getting with the Yankees: a team ready to win now, a lineup built for him to succeed, and a fan base that’s already embraced him.

As the decision looms, the Yankees are playing their cards from a position of strength, and that could be the difference in bringing Soto back to the Bronx.