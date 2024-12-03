Yankees having ‘internal discussions’ about 2 star free agent pitchers

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

With Blake Snell officially off the market and bound for Los Angeles, the Yankees are recalibrating their free-agency focus. According to Jack Curry of the Yes Network, the front office has already engaged in “internal discussions” about targeting Corbin Burnes and Max Fried, two of the most sought-after starting pitchers still available. And while missing out on Snell stings, Burnes and Fried represent tantalizing alternatives for a Yankees rotation that needs a serious boost heading into 2025.

Burnes: A Cut Above

Corbin Burnes isn’t just a name in free agency; he’s a statement. The 2021 NL Cy Young winner has been a model of consistency, posting a 2.92 ERA over 194.1 innings this past season. What makes Burnes particularly intriguing for the Yankees is his durability—he’s thrown at least 193 innings in each of the last three seasons—and his ability to miss bats.

Yes, his strikeout numbers have dipped slightly, but his cutter remains one of the most dominant pitches in baseball. Averaging 95.3 mph, Burnes used his cutter 55.4% of the time in 2023, holding batters to a .251 average and a .362 slugging percentage. That pitch alone makes him a nightmare for opposing lineups.

Burnes, at 31, is reportedly eyeing a six-year deal that could push into the $35 million-per-year range. It’s a hefty price tag, but one that fits Burnes’ resume. The Yankees would be paying for an ace who can slot in behind Gerrit Cole and give them the 1-2 punch they’ve been chasing.

Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

Fried: The Lefty Anchor

Max Fried is the other headliner in this equation. The 30-year-old southpaw has been a rock for Atlanta, anchoring a rotation that’s been among the best in baseball. While injuries limited Fried to 103.1 innings this past season, he still posted a stellar 2.55 ERA and showed why he’s regarded as one of the most effective lefties in the game.

Fried’s calling card is his ability to induce weak contact. He ranked in the 92nd percentile in chase rate and the 88th percentile in barrel rate last season, keeping hitters off-balance with a lethal mix of fastballs, curveballs, and sliders.

Fried is expected to command a deal a bit cheaper than Burnes, likely in the six-year, $165 million range, averaging around $27 million per season. For the Yankees, adding Fried would not only bolster the rotation but also provide a left-handed arm to complement Cole and Carlos Rodón, creating a balanced mix of power and finesse.

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Why the Yankees Are Talking Burnes and Fried

Losing out on Snell leaves a void in the Yankees’ plans, but Burnes and Fried offer two distinct paths forward. Both pitchers bring elite-level production, and each fits the Yankees’ need for reliability at the top of the rotation.

There’s also a financial aspect to this. The Yankees still have Marcus Stroman’s $18.5 million salary on the books for 2025, and they reportedly don’t have him in their plans. Offloading Stroman could free up room to pursue one of these two aces without blowing past the luxury tax threshold.

The Yankees’ Rotation: A Work in Progress

Heading into 2025, the Yankees have Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodón locked into the rotation, with Rodón looking to bounce back after an inconsistent first year in the Bronx. Nestor Cortes is coming off a solid season (3.77 ERA over 174.1 innings), but his future is uncertain amid trade rumors. Clarke Schmidt and Luis Gil round out the back end, but neither have shown consistency just yet in their respective careers.

Adding Burnes or Fried would instantly elevate the Yankees’ staff, giving them the firepower to compete with teams like the Dodgers, who have already bolstered their rotation this offseason.

What Comes Next?

The Yankees are operating with urgency this offseason, knowing the clock is ticking on Gerrit Cole and Aaron Judge’s prime years. If the Soto sweepstakes fall their way—and that $46+ million annual deal seems inevitable—they’ll need to get creative to round out the roster.

Burnes and Fried aren’t just fallback options—they’re legitimate stars who could redefine the Yankees’ pitching staff for years to come. With internal discussions already underway, the Bombers have made it clear they’re not settling for second-best.