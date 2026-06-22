The Yankees are past the point of pretending Ben Rice is some cute depth story. Nobody should be talking about him like a bench piece anymore. That ship is gone, and honestly, it probably left a few weeks ago.

Rice homered again Sunday, giving him 22 on the season, and the bigger picture is starting to look a little ridiculous. Through 71 games and 307 plate appearances, Ben Rice is hitting .293/.388/.616 with a 1.004 OPS, 53 RBIs, 55 runs, and 39 extra-base hits.

Those are not “nice role player” numbers. Those are “how long before everyone admits this is star production?” numbers. The Yankees already have Aaron Judge as the face of the lineup, but Rice is building the kind of season that changes the way a team thinks about its next core.

The Yankees are watching Rice change categories

The part that makes Rice feel different is the shape of the production. It is not empty power with a scary strikeout bill attached. He has 40 walks against 71 strikeouts, a .388 on-base percentage, and a .323 ISO, which is basically a loud way of saying pitchers are getting punished without being handed many easy outs.

Ben Rice celebrates after hitting a ninth-inning home run. Credit: Gerry Angus-Imagn Images via Reuters Connect

I get why everyone is careful with the word superstar. Baseball humbles people for sport, and the league will keep adjusting to him. Still, there is a point where caution turns into stubbornness. Rice is already forcing that line.

Ben Rice makes the Yankees’ deadline plan different

This is where the deadline angle still matters, but in a different way than before. The Yankees should not be shopping like they need someone to rescue Rice’s spot in the lineup. They should be shopping like they need to build around a left-handed force who might already be one of their most dangerous bats.

That means balance matters, with a right-handed bat and more protection making a lot more sense than a move that pushes Rice around just because he did not enter the season with superstar expectations. The Yankees have done enough overthinking over the years.

Rice is taking shape as something much bigger than a useful bat. He is becoming one of the central reasons this lineup can scare people beyond Judge, and if this keeps going, the Yankees will not be talking about whether he belongs. They will be talking about how soon he becomes the next face of the offense.