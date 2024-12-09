Yankees have ‘strong interest’ in 44-HR free agent outfielder

With the New York Yankees missing out on retaining Juan Soto after he signed with the New York Mets on Sunday, the Yankees need to pivot in a different direction quickly to field a competitive roster in 2025.

The Yankees are interested in Anthony Santander

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

According to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, the Yankees are among the teams interested in free-agent outfielder Anthony Santander. The other teams involve a pair of AL East rivals in the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox.

Santander, 30, had spent his first eight years in the majors with the Baltimore Orioles. Thanks to his switch-hitting and tremendous power, he is one of the more sought-after free agents this winter. Last season, he had the best year of his career with 44 home runs, 102 RBIs, and a .814 OPS.

Santander can be a solid Soto replacement

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Santander could be a solid plan B option for missing out on Soto. His power from both sides could play well at a hitter-friendly ballpark like Yankee Stadium, and he would provide depth in a lineup desperately looking to allocate its financial resources to upgrade the team around Aaron Judge.

While adding Santander would make the Yankees a much better team than without him and Soto, they would still have to make moves elsewhere. They need upgrades on the right side of the infield, as it seems likely that Gleyber Torres and Anthony Rizzo will not be back next season.

It will be a tall task for the Yankees to find a replacement for Soto, but Santander could fit the mold as a serviceable plan B option for them. With the Winter Meetings getting underway Monday, expect his market to heat up quickly.