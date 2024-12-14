Yankees have mutual interest in this power-hitting free agent

Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

Erik Boland of Newsday reported in his article earlier today that the Yankees are eyeing free-agent outfielder Anthony Santander, and that the interest appeared to be mutual. Last season he mashed 44 home runs in 155 games as the Baltimore Orioles’ right fielder, and while his defensive abilities are certainly lacking, the Yankees could view him as a middle-of-the-order power threat. Jack Curry of YES Network mentioned him as a player of interest as well, but there are real concerns about how he would fit into their defensive alignment.

Anthony Santander has played first base before, but his time there is limited (73 innings), and in his career, he’s posted -3 DRS and -13 OAA in the outfield.

Yankees Could Pursue Anthony Santander To Boost Offense

Anthony Santander is one of the best home run hitters in the game, smacking 44 last season after hitting 28 in 2023 and 33 in 2022. His bat plays well for Yankee Stadium, with a short porch in right field and a left field that’s far more favorable than the conditions he’s worked with at Camden Yards, which briefly had one of the deepest left fields in the entire sport.

Over the last three seasons, Santander would have hit seven more home runs had he played all of his games at Yankee Stadium, as his high pull rates and flyball rates make him the perfect hitter for the Bronx. The problem with the switch-hitting slugger isn’t his bat, but rather the lack of defensive value. Aaron Judge is expected to play right field for the Yankees and Jasson Dominguez profiles far better for center field, leaving Santander at left field in a projected lineup.

Given the Yankees’ emphasis on defensive-minded outfielders out there, there’s real concern that he wouldn’t hold up out there, but perhaps they could try him at first base.

Anthony Santander has spent 73 innings at first base with +1 Defensive Runs Saved and +1 Outs Above Average, but it would be an odd move to try and invest in run prevention and then try him at first base. It would be counterproductive and leave their infield defense exposed, and Santander would cost a Qualifying Offer pick, which would make one wonder why the Yankees didn’t just go after Christian Walker.

The bat makes all the sense in the world for the Yankees, but everything else is just a head-scratcher. Perhaps Judge would play left field in this scenario, but it would be an odd decision to make at this stage of his career. There are plenty of reasons to be firmly against or for this signing, but if the Yankees are showing interest it indicates they have some sort of plan in place in terms of how they would align the outfield and infield.

Cody Bellinger and Teoscar Hernandez are among other outfield targets for the Yankees, and time will tell if they’ll go for a more defensive-minded route or chase a big-time bat.