The New York Yankees have spent years living in a familiar offensive rhythm: wait for Aaron Judge, hope the rest of the order does enough, and pray the inning does not die before the monster swing arrives.

Ben Rice is changing that math.

Rice went 2-for-4 with a triple, a walk, and three RBIs in Wednesday’s 7-0 win over Kansas City, and the important part is not simply the box score. He came up with traffic and turned it into real damage, first with an RBI triple off the left-field wall, then with a two-run single that cracked the game open.

Rice is becoming a rally finisher

The Yankees have plenty of loud names, but Rice is giving them something a little different right now. He is not waiting around for mistakes in empty spots. He is taking innings that already have life and making pitchers pay before the lineup flips back to Judge.

The season line is already loud enough to stand on its own: .290/.383/.623 with a 1.006 OPS, 16 homers, and 37 RBIs. His run-creation metrics have stayed in star territory as well, with a wRC+ sitting in the 170s around the latest update window.

Middle-order production, plain and simple. It is not a cute April run, and it is not a small-sample mirage the Yankees should handle delicately.

The lineup feels different with him locked in

The best version of this Yankees lineup does not need Judge to carry every stressful inning like a backpack full of bricks. Judge is still the gravitational force, but Rice gives the Bombers another hitter who can cash in when the table is set.

Wednesday was a perfect example. Paul Goldschmidt opened the fourth with a single, and Rice immediately drove him home with the triple that started the scoring. Later, with the Yankees already up, he added the two-run single that turned a competitive game into something Kansas City was not climbing back into.

That matters because rallies can get fragile. One bad at-bat, one chase pitch, one rollover, and the entire inning disappears. Rice has been giving the Yankees the opposite, a hitter who extends pressure and makes opposing pitchers feel like there is no soft landing after Judge.

The underlying contact profile backs up the eye test, too. Rice’s metrics still point to elite impact quality, and the Yankees should trust what is sitting right in front of them.

I do not think this is about whether Rice belongs in the middle of the order anymore. He does. The more interesting question is how dangerous the lineup becomes if he keeps turning every small rally into a real threat, because suddenly Judge does not have to be the only guy carrying the detonator.