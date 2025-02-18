Yankees have ‘all the leverage’ in a trade for star defensive infielder

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The St. Louis Cardinals want to move Nolan Arenado, but their problem is clear—nobody is willing to take on his contract. The Yankees, while intrigued by the idea of adding a proven bat at third base, know they don’t need to be aggressive. General manager Brian Cashman is sitting back, waiting for the Cardinals to reach a point where they’re either desperate enough to eat a significant chunk of Arenado’s salary or take on Marcus Stroman’s contract in return.

According to Mike Axisa of CBS Sports, the Yankees have “all the leverage,” which positions them to be patient.

A Bad Deal the Cardinals Can’t Escape

Arenado has three years and roughly $60 million left on his contract, with the Colorado Rockies covering $5 million annually. That’s still a hefty sum for a player coming off an underwhelming 2024 season. Last year, he played 148 games and hit .266/.315/.435 with 24 home runs, 88 RBIs, and a 105 wRC+. That’s barely above league average for a player who was once considered a top-tier run producer.

Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images

The Cardinals have been actively shopping him but have found no takers willing to absorb the bulk of his deal. If they want to make a move, they’ll either have to include money or lower their asking price.

Why the Yankees Won’t Overpay

Cashman has been patient all offseason, knowing the Yankees have internal third base options—none of them are stars, but they won’t force the team into an overpay. The Yankees would take Arenado, but only if the deal makes sense financially.

That’s where Stroman enters the picture. The Yankees have been trying to move him, and the Cardinals may have to decide whether taking on part of his contract is a better alternative to keeping Arenado.

Stroman is owed $18.5 million this season, and if he pitches 140 innings, he can trigger a 2026 player option. That’s a tricky situation for the Yankees, but packaging him in an Arenado deal would help solve both problems at once.

The Waiting Game

At this point, the Yankees have no reason to rush. They know the Cardinals have painted themselves into a corner, and with spring training in full swing, desperation could set in. Arenado might still be a fit in the Bronx, but only if St. Louis blinks first.