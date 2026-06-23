The Yankees need Carlos Rodon to be boring Tuesday night, which is a strange thing to ask from a pitcher whose best version is usually loud, emotional, and full of strikeouts.

Rodon gets Detroit after Gerrit Cole was tagged for five earned runs over 4.1 innings Monday. The rotation is still plenty talented, but this is one of those spots where the Yankees need a veteran starter to stop the game from turning into a bullpen scavenger hunt by the fifth inning.

Carlos Rodon has a 3.50 ERA through seven starts, with 41 strikeouts over 36 innings. The stuff is fine, more than fine, honestly. The issue is the 20 walks, because five walks per nine innings is how a good night starts sweating through its shirt.

The Yankees need strikes more than fireworks

This is not about asking Rodon to become a different pitcher. The Yankees pay him to miss bats, and his 10.25 strikeouts per nine innings say the lefty still has that gear.

The problem is that Detroit can make a pitcher work if he gives away free traffic, and the Yankees are coming off a game where the starter did not get through five. Even a talented bullpen gets tired when every night turns into a group project.

I would take six innings, three runs, and a quiet walk total over a prettier strikeout line with chaos attached. The Yankees do not need a highlight reel from Rodon in this start. They need length, tempo, and enough control to let the offense breathe.

Carlos Rodon can steady the Yankees’ rotation picture

Rodon has been good enough overall to keep the trust intact. A .197 opponent average is not an accident, and allowing only three homers through 36 innings gives him room to live in the zone more aggressively than the walk total suggests.

That push-pull follows him. When Rodon throws strikes, hitters usually do not enjoy the at-bat. When he misses early, he has to grind through deep counts and turns a clean matchup into a weird little maze.

The Yankees have bigger deadline questions coming, especially around bullpen depth and bench construction. Rodon can help keep the rotation out of that panic bucket by proving Tuesday that the command is stabilizing. If he does, the Yankees get to exhale for a night. If he does not, the front office gets another reminder that October trust is earned in starts exactly like this one.