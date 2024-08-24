Yankees have 2 more impact pieces starting up rehab assignments

The New York Yankees are starting to get key players back from injury, as reliever Ian Hamilton (lat strain) and utility man Jon Berti (calf) are the latest to begin rehab assignments, starting in Double-A with the Somerset Patriots on Saturday.

Ian Hamilton and Jon Berti could rejoin the Yankees very soon

The two players join first baseman Anthony Rizzo and starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt as injured Yankees to begin a rehab stint this week, with the hope that all four of them will return for the playoff push in September. Hamilton hasn’t pitched in the majors since June 16 against the Boston Red Sox and Jon Berti injured his calf running to first base on May 24 against the San Diego Padres.

The Yankees will badly need both players to return, especially Hamilton after the bullpen has become severely taxed over the past month. In his absence, New York relievers are pitching to a 4.10 ERA, a 1.29 WHIP, and a 4.25 FIP. Hamilton was struggling before going on the injured list, pitching to a 4.55 ERA and a 1.58 WHIP while walking 14 batters and striking out 30 in 29.2 innings.

The hope is that with him coming back healthy, the right-hander can return to his electric form from last season and be a massive contributor in the bullpen down the stretch of the season. The Yankees could quickly insert him back into some high-leverage situations down the final stretch to prepare him for the postseason, where they will need him immensely given Clay Holmes’ recent struggles at the closer role.

Jon Berti will be a massive utility piece down the stretch

As for Berti, his route to consistent playing time is blocked by Jazz Chisholm Jr. taking over at the third base position. However, he will be useful in a bench role given his versatility and could be valuable given the infield’s underwhelming production this season.

In 55 at-bats this season, Berti is hitting .273 with one home run, six RBIs, and four stolen bases. His return could also allow the Yankees to rest the slumping Anthony Volpe, who has played in all but one game so far this season and is hitting .164 over his last 15 games. Berti has experience at every infield position, so he may see the most time on the left side of the infield upon his return.

As the Yankees look to nail down a tight division race, they will soon welcome back a few key pieces that could provide a major spark the rest of the way.